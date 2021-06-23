Cancel
Arkansas State

Arkansas jobless rate remains at 4.4%

By KATV
dequeenbee.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe BLS report posted Wednesday showed that Arkansas’ jobless rate in May was 4.4%, unchanged from April, and well below the 8.5% in May 2020. May marked the third consecutive month the jobless rate held at 4.4%. The biggest sector gains were in leisure & hospitality, trade, transportation & utilities...

www.dequeenbee.com
