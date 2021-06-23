Behind John Boyega’s Abrupt Exit From Netflix’s ‘Rebel Ridge’

Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for Wish Dragon. It's kind of nuts to see how Netflix has progressed over the years from basically being a mail-in version of Blockbuster Video to becoming one of the premiere film and TV production studios in the world. From Oscar-nominated films to romance-themed reality TV programs, to binge-worthy series and super-addictive content for kids, Netflix is absolutely crushing it. Wish Dragon, which is currently featured on the streaming platform, is yet another solid entry in the annals of Netflix original programming, but who voices the dragon in the flick?