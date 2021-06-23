Behind John Boyega’s Abrupt Exit From Netflix’s ‘Rebel Ridge’
In early June, John Boyega abruptly exited the Netflix production of Rebel Ridge “for family reasons,” according to a statement released by the streamer at the time. But other sources say that in fact, Boyega simply walked away from the production with filming underway — which, according to one person with knowledge of the situation, the filmmakers only discovered when they looked for him at his hotel and found that he had checked out.www.hollywoodreporter.com