Music instructor arrested on multiple charges of sexual assault of minor in Bergen County

(Sean Gallup/Getty Images)

By Anthony Payero

(BERGEN COUNTY, N.J.) The Bergen County Prosecutor's Office (BCPO) reported Wednesday the arrest of a 57-year-old music instructor on charges of sexual assault of a student, according to NBC 4 New York.

Fernando Valladares, a Kearny resident, was arrested on multiple charges including sexual assault by sexual contact and endangering the welfare of a child.

The charges are the result of an investigation held by the BCPO after it received information on June 17 from the Lyndhurst Police Department. The BCPO learned Valladares was allegedly involved in inappropriate sexual conduct with a child under the age of 13 while in Lyndhurst, according to NBC 4.

The investigation allegedly led prosecutors and police to learn that the music instructor was engaged in the conduct on multiple occasions while teaching the child during music lessons.

After the investigation, Valladares was arrested and charged by the Lyndhurst Police Department with one count of second-degree sexual assault by sexual contact and one count of third-degree endangering the welfare of a child.

He was moved to the Bergen County Jail pending his first appearance.