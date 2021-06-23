The Vision Council Celebrates National Sunglasses Day On Sunday, June 27

Cancel
ALEXANDRIA, Va., June 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- National Sunglasses Day will take place on Sunday, June 27. Brought to life by The Vision Council, the leading trade association for the vision care industry, the annual, commemorative day celebrates the importance of wearing ultraviolet (UV)-protective eyewear.

Participate in The Vision Council's #NationalSunglasses Day Campaign on June 27 by Sharing a #SunglassSelfie

The Vision Council encourages everyone to participate by always wearing sunglasses when outside and by posting on their social media channels using the official hashtags, #SunglassSelfie and #NationalSunglassesDay, and tagging @TheVisionCouncil on  Facebook  and  Instagram  and @OpticalIndustry on  Twitter . 

"After more than a year of being cooped up inside, working and learning virtually, the desire to spend time outside with friends and family is stronger than ever," said Bridgitte Shen Lee, OD, FAAO, FBCLA, FEAOO, and medical adviser to The Vision Council. "With the summer months approaching, it is very important to understand the importance of daily UV protection. We can enjoy the sunny days safely by wearing sunglasses to protect our eyes from exposure to harmful UV rays."

Key points to keep in mind when purchasing sunglasses include:

  • Protection: Protection should be the most important consideration when picking out a pair of sunglasses. Look for a UVA/UVB label indicating protective lenses.
  • Daily activities: Let lifestyle be a guide when choosing sunglasses to best accommodate day-to-day activities.
  • Comfort: The more comfortable the sunglasses, the more likely individuals are to wear them.
  • Style: Sunglasses are a fashion accessory as much as a health necessity.

As part of maintaining eye health, The Vision Council encourages individuals and families to schedule annual eye exams for themselves and their children.

According to The Vision Council's recent survey of 1,658 parents, thirteen percent of respondents indicated that their children wear eyewear with UVA/UVB protection most of the time when outside exposed to the sun, while 31 percent of respondents indicated that their children sometimes do and 50 percent of respondents indicated that their children do not.

Additionally, according to The Vision Council's 2021 Sports Sunglasses Report, which was conducted in March 2021 and surveyed 4,814 adults over the age of 18, 55 percent of the U.S. adult population wears sunglasses.

Other findings from the report include:

  • Approximately 42 percent of U.S. adults report that they wear plano, or non-prescription, sunglasses, while 13 percent report that they wear prescription sunglasses.
  • 70 percent of adult respondents wear their sunglasses primarily for general use, with 22 percent wearing sunglasses for both specific sporting activities and general use.
  • Gray sunglass lenses were reported as the most popular, with 23 percent of respondents indicating gray as their favorite lens color, followed by 21 percent of respondents who reported brown as their favorite lens color.
  • Mirrored sunglass lenses are growing in popularity, with one-fifth of respondents indicating that their sunglasses feature mirrored lenses.
  • According to the report, black was reported as the most popular sunglass frame color, with 49 percent of respondents indicating black as their favorite frame color, followed by brown/tortoise indicated as a favorite by 15 percent of respondents; silver indicated as a favorite by 12 percent of respondents; and clear indicated as a favorite by 9 percent of respondents.

For more information about the National Sunglasses Day campaign, visit nationalsunglassesday.com . For helpful tips and resources, click here.

To access The Vision Council's latest research reports, visit the Research Download Center.

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-vision-council-celebrates-national-sunglasses-day-on-sunday-june-27-301318655.html

SOURCE The Vision Council

