Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

Virtus Launches Virtus KAR Developing Markets Fund Managed By Kayne Anderson Rudnick

By PR Newswire
Posted by 
TheStreet
TheStreet
 8 days ago

HARTFORD, Conn., June 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Virtus Investment Partners (VRTS) - Get Report, which operates a multi-boutique asset management business, and affiliated manager Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management (KAR) today introduced the Virtus KAR Developing Markets Fund (I Share: VIDMX), which offers investors exposure to high-quality companies in developing market countries.

The Fund, managed by Hyung Kim and Craig Thrasher, CFA, provides access to a high-conviction, concentrated portfolio of approximately 30-60 holdings consisting of the stocks of companies across market capitalizations that are located in developing markets. Kim said there are numerous opportunities and rewards with investing in developing markets, which are generally considered emerging and frontier markets. "We believe the biggest future growth opportunities are going to be found in the fastest-growing economies," he said.

The Fund follows KAR's approach of identifying market-dominant businesses, described by Thrasher as companies that have sustainable competitive advantages, strong management, and low financial risk characteristics with the potential to grow over market cycles.

KAR's Chief Investment Officer Doug Foreman said, "We are pleased to introduce this fund which builds on the breadth of our experience and our success in the emerging markets small-cap segment. We believe developing market countries offer equally compelling opportunities to invest in quality companies with differentiated business models."

Barry Mandinach, executive vice president and head of distribution at Virtus, added that the Virtus KAR Developing Markets Fund aligns with KAR's commitment to use deep fundamental research to create strong performing strategies in a variety of product structures.

"KAR is a great partner with a multitude of distinctive investment strategies that are attractive to mutual fund investors and our distribution partners," Mandinach said. "KAR continues to demonstrate strength in equity investing in the domestic and international markets."

About Kayne Anderson Rudnick

Kayne Anderson Rudnick is an investment management firm founded in 1984 by entrepreneurs Richard Kayne and John Anderson, for whom the Anderson School of Management at the University of California, Los Angeles is named. Based in Los Angeles, the firm had $56.3 billion in assets under management as of March 31, 2021. The company builds equity portfolios of companies that have strong, consistent growth with low business and financial risk and manages assets for corporations, endowments, foundations, public entities and high-net-worth individuals. With more than 30 years of experience, KAR is known for its commitment to high quality in its business practices and investment strategies.

About Virtus Investment Partners, Inc.

Virtus Investment Partners (VRTS) - Get Report is a distinctive partnership of boutique investment managers singularly committed to the long-term success of individual and institutional investors. The company provides investment management products and services through its affiliated managers and select subadvisers, each with a distinct investment style, autonomous investment process, and individual brand. Virtus Investment Partners offers access to a variety of investment styles across multiple disciplines to meet a wide array of investor needs. In addition to Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management , Virtus' affiliates include Ceredex Value Advisors , Duff & Phelps Investment Management , Newfleet Asset Management , NFJ Investment Group , Seix Investment Advisors , Silvant Capital Management , Sustainable Growth Advisers , and Virtus ETF Solutions .

Risk Considerations

Equity Securities:The market price of equity securities may be adversely affected by financial market, industry, or issuer-specific events. Focus on a particular style or on small- or medium-sized companies may enhance that risk. Foreign & Emerging Markets: Investing internationally, especially in emerging markets, involves additional risks such as currency, political, accounting, economic, and market risk. Non-Diversified: The fund is non-diversified and may be more susceptible to factors negatively impacting its holdings to the extent that each security represents a larger portion of the fund's assets. Market Volatility: Local, regional, or global events such as war, acts of terrorism, the spread of infectious illness or other public health issues, recessions, or other events could have a significant impact on the portfolio and its investments, including hampering the ability of the portfolio manager(s) to invest the portfolio's assets as intended. Prospectus: For additional information on risks, please see the fund's prospectus.

Please consider the investment objectives, risks, charges, and expenses of the fund carefully before investing. The prospectus contains this and other information about the fund. For this and other information about any Virtus mutual fund, contact your financial representative, call 1-800-243-4361, or visit Virtus.com. Read the prospectus carefully before you invest or send money.

Distributed by VP Distributors, LLC, member FINRA and subsidiary of Virtus Investment Partners, Inc.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/virtus-launches-virtus-kar-developing-markets-fund-managed-by-kayne-anderson-rudnick-301318763.html

SOURCE Virtus Investment Partners, Inc.

Community Policy
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
713
Followers
28K+
Post
121K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mutual Fund#Portfolio Management#Vrts#Cfa#Subadvisers#Ceredex Value Advisors#Newfleet Asset Management#Nfj Investment Group#Seix Investment Advisors#Virtus Etf Solutions
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
Related
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) Shares Acquired by Brandes Investment Partners LP

Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its stake in Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) by 8.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 38,589 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,130 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP’s holdings in Premier were worth $1,311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) Shares Acquired by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,712 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Lennar were worth $882,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Capital Fund Management S.A. Acquires 149,285 Shares of Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI)

Capital Fund Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI) by 1,099.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 162,860 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 149,285 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A.’s holdings in Smith & Wesson Brands were worth $2,842,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
MarketsPosted by
Benzinga

Ex-Dividend Date Insight: Kayne Anderson Energy

On June 24, 2021, Kayne Anderson Energy (NYSE:KYN) declared a dividend payable on July 13, 2021 to its shareholders. Kayne Anderson Energy also announced that shareholders on the company’s books on or before July 6, 2021 are entitled to the dividend. The stock will then go ex-dividend 2 business day(s) before the record date. Kayne Anderson Energy, which has a current dividend per share of $0.17, has an ex-dividend date scheduled for July 2, 2021. That equates to a dividend yield of 8.0% at current price levels.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) by 29.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,693 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,403 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Merchants Bancorp were worth $742,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
MarketsZacks.com

3 BlackRock Mutual Funds That Deserve Your Attention

BlackRock Inc. had a total of $8.68 trillion assets under management (as of Dec 31, 2020) across equity, fixed income, cash management, alternative investment, real estate and advisory strategies. It caters to institutional, intermediary and individual investors through a wide range of products and services. BlackRock offers an array of...
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Silver Spike Investment Corp. Files Registration Statement For Initial Public Offering

Silver Spike Investment Corp. ("SSIC"), a newly-organized closed-end management investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company, filed a registration statement on June 21, 2021 with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") relating to a proposed initial public offering of its common stock. SSIC has applied to have its common stock approved for listing on the NASDAQ Stock Market under the symbol "SSIC." The completion of the proposed offering depends upon several factors, including market and other conditions.
Financial ReportsPosted by
TheStreet

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. Announces The Launch Of Two Separate ATM Equity Offerings For Up To An Aggregate Of $150.0 Million Of Common Shares Of The Company

ATHENS, Greece, July 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (the "Company" or "Star Bulk") (Nasdaq: SBLK) today announced the Company entered into (i) a Sales Agreement dated July 1, 2021, with Deutsche Bank Securities ("Deutsche Bank") for the offer and sale of up to $75.0 million of common shares of the Company and (ii) a Sales Agreement dated July 1, 2021, with Jefferies LLC ("Jefferies" and together with Deutsche Bank, the "Sales Agents") for the offer and sale of up to $75.0 million of common shares of the Company.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Sweater Raises An Oversubscribed Pre-Seed Round Of $2.3 Million To Bring Venture Investing To Everyone

BOULDER, Colo., July 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sweater has announced today that it has closed on an oversubscribed pre-seed financing round after surpassing its goal by 50%. The 2.3M round, with participation from Motivate VC, MRTNZ Ventures, Bison Ventures, Spacestation Investments, and a group of super angels will be used to further develop the Sweater venture investing platform and accelerate their go-to-market strategy.
EconomyPosted by
TheStreet

Acadia Realty Trust Announces An Expanded $700 Million Senior Unsecured Revolving Credit Facility And Term Loan Facility

Acadia Realty Trust (AKR) - Get Report (the "Company") announced today that it closed on a $700 million amended and restated credit facility, which replaces the Company's existing $600 million credit facility. The amended and restated credit facility provides for an increase in the Company's existing revolving credit facility from $250 million to $300 million and an increase in the Company's existing term loan facility from $350 million to $400 million. The amended and restated credit facility was oversubscribed and supported by all five of its existing lenders along with the addition of four new financial institutions.
New York City, NYPosted by
TheStreet

Apollo And Motive Partners Form Strategic Partnership To Capitalize On Fintech Transformation

NEW YORK, July 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Apollo Global Management, Inc. (APO) - Get Report ("Apollo") and Motive Partners ("Motive"), a specialist private equity firm focused on financial technology investments, today announced a strategic and financial partnership to capitalize on significant technological transformation and innovation in financial services. The partnership aims to enhance investment opportunities for clients and accelerate growth of both platforms. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) Shares Purchased by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 0.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,747,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,157 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Ventas were worth $199,875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Raises Holdings in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) by 5,711.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 33,476 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,900 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd were worth $912,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Blackrock MuniYield California Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYC) Shares Sold by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC cut its position in shares of Blackrock MuniYield California Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYC) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 473,849 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,138 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned 2.21% of Blackrock MuniYield California Fund worth $6,985,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Neuberger Berman Group LLC Has $21.61 Million Stake in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 143,720 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,986 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in VMware were worth $21,607,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC Has $995,000 Stock Position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $995,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.