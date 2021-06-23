Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Drinks

The Week Ahead in Beer: Bow & Arrow loads up for 5 days of fun

By Stoutmeister
nmdarksidebrewcrew.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGreetings, New Mexico craft beer lovers. Stoutmeister here with The Week Ahead in Beer. This column covers all the breweries in Bernalillo and Sandoval counties, with Santa Fe’s eight breweries, one in Los Alamos, one in Moriarty, one in Red River, one in Silver City, and one in Truth or Consequences also joining the party.

nmdarksidebrewcrew.com
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Zappa
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Beer Day#Wheat Beer#Rye Beer#Barrel Aged Beer#Amber Ale#Food Drink#Beverages#Bow Arrow#Santa Fe#Truth Or Consequences#Cactus Flats Hazy Ipa#Gravity Bound#Splittin#Dry#Switch Positions#American#Esmeralda Italian Pilsner#The New Mexico United#Albuquerque#Lrb 505 Rrb
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Drinks
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
Restaurantsnmdarksidebrewcrew.com

JUNO picks up where Dialogue left off and then looks to go beyond

It is not exactly a theme, but for the second time this year, a brewery lost to the pandemic has come back to life, with new owners and a new name. JUNO is the new brewery that has taken the place of Dialogue Brewing at 1501 First Street NW, following in the footsteps of Lizard Tail Industrial succeeding Cantero Brewing over in the original Brewery District.
Economynmdarksidebrewcrew.com

The great reopening: Most breweries ready for full occupancy

Unless you have been in a complete boycott of all things news and social media, by now you are aware that today, on this first of July, the state of New Mexico is lifting all pandemic restrictions and allowing businesses to fully reopen. That, of course, includes our 80-plus craft...
Drinksnmdarksidebrewcrew.com

Marble and Meow Wolf team up for unique new collaboration beer

The days of collaboration beers just being between two (or more) breweries have been over for a while now. As if to hammer that point home, one of the biggest breweries in the state is teaming up with one of the most unique art collectives on the planet this week.
RetailPosted by
101.9 KING FM

PBR Announces 1,776 Pack of Beer for 4th of July

It is clear that Missoula loves beer. It is obvious that one of Missoula's favorite beers is good ol' Pabst Blue Ribbon. In fact, Missoula's Orange Street Food Farm is the home of the highest retail PBR sales in the country. That's right, they sell more PBR at Orange Street Food Farm than anywhere else in the US. But, do you think Missoula's PBR fans can put down 1,776 beers?
Drinksvinepair.com

Fort Ross Vineyard Sea Slopes Chardonnay 2019

Relaxing After Work, Sipping Without Food, Wine And Cheese Night. Fort Ross Vineyard Sea Slopes Chardonnay 2019 Review. Smells like pears, salted butter, and a dose of vanilla. The acidity is calm, giving the wine some weight. The wine retains some zip and is still refreshing.
Drinksnwaonline.com

OPINION | BOTTLE SHOTS: Sparkling wine picks from the Land of the Free

Last week, I made a case for American sparkling wine — for Independence Day, no less — and this week, I'm back with some of my favorite bottles. Each of these is worth uncorking under the fireworks. Gruet Blanc de Noirs, $20. America's modern wine industry really does stretch from...
Food & Drinksthewhiskeywash.com

Review: Dogfish Head Scratch-Made Cocktails

Editor’s Note: These products were provided to us as a review sample by Dogfish Head. This in no way, per our editorial policies, influenced the final outcome of this review. It should also be noted that by clicking the buy link towards the bottom of this review our site receives a small referral payment which helps to support, but not influence, our editorial and other costs.
Drinkswinemag.com

Panther Creek 2018 Lazy River Vineyard Pinot Noir (Yamhill-Carlton)

Smooth and rich flavors of toasted coconut, milk chocolate, butter and caramel envelope the pretty raspberry fruit. The acid-tannin balance is spot-on, and the aging in 50% new French oak is seamlessly integrated and brings on nuances of coffee grounds and toasted hazelnuts. As with all of the winery's 2018s, this is a delicious and almost irresistible wine. Drink this and all of the Panther Creek 2018s over the next five years for maximum pleasure. Paul Gregutt.
DrinksHonest Cooking

Summer Wine Guides 2021: Sparklers

While summer tends to be festive in and of itself, adding a little sparkle to it never hurts. And with the boom of amazing sparkling wines coming out of unexpected places, we’re more excited than ever to pair every summer day with a little bubbly. From England(!) to South Africa,...
DrinksBuffalo News

6 beers to stock up on for National Beer Run Day

One of the most interesting activities on the day before Independence Day is the "beer run." That's when people make last-minute beer runs to stock up for Independence Day celebrations. Whether you’re a sun worshipper, a pool lounger or a yard-game hero, there is a local beer made just for...
Drinkshourdetroit.com

Relax and Unwind with These 5 Tea Blends

Glow within: Detroiter Lavonne Ellis, founder of Tealing & Co., crafts a sweet and tangy, caffeine-free tea blend featuring ginger, turmeric root, carrot, beet, pineapple pieces, and calendula petals. Each blend makes around 25 cups of tea. Sugar, spice, and everything nice: Eli Tea Bar owner Elias Majid presents a...
Drinksdrinkhacker.com

The Top 10 Beers of 2021

Beer o’clock? You don’t have to tell us twice. With summer upon us, we’re ready to dive into our third annual Top 10 Beers of the Year list, a look back at the best brews that hit the market in the last 12-ish months. (See also our 2020 and 2019 lists.)
Lifestyleelegantislandliving.net

A Palette for the Palate-Beginning With Gold

The palette of colors that Mother Nature uses to paint the Golden Isles never ceases to amaze. There’s the shimming glow of the sun as it rises on the horizon to its fiery oranges and reds as it disappears for the night. Cotton candy pink and pastel peach shades bring a smile when seen at daybreak. Our cerulean blue skies are almost fairytale-like, especially when contrasted with white fluffy clouds and vibrant green foliage. The magenta and purple shades that we witness especially in fall sunsets have to be seen to be believed. From the foam tipped waves of the ocean to the flowers and the ever changing colors of the grasses in the marsh to the lush greens of the maritime forest, there’s a compelling urge to capture the beauty that constantly surrounds us here, whether on canvas or with photos. Here, we’re using those colors as inspiration for the table, not in a tablescape, but in the food we put on it. A palette for the palate, if you will.
Musickexp.org

Throwaway Style: Rose City Band's Earth Trip and This Sweltering Early Summer

Throwaway Style is a monthly column dedicated to examining all aspects of the Northwest music scene. Whether it’s a new artist making waves, headlines affecting local talent, or reflecting on some of the music that’s been a foundation in our region; this space celebrates everything happening in the Northwest region, the first Thursday of every new month on KEXP.org.
RestaurantsConfectionary News

New pizza variant on a rocky road?

The UK’s first vegan rocky road pizza – developed to commemorate World Chocolate Day – could prove to either be a step too far, or ready to ignite a new flavour explosion. Either way, the limited edition pizza – created by South London sourdough pizza restaurant group Mamma Dough in...
DrinksTime Out Global

The London Craft Beer Festival has got ale, Django Django and cult food

The London Craft Beer Festival is pulling out every stop you can think of this summer. Taking place August 13-14 over at Tobacco Dock, as well as All Of The Beers they’re bringing in some really rather good DJs, including indie fellas Django Django, Craig Charles – he of BBC 6Music’s Funk & Soul show fame – and hip-hop heavyweight Shortee Blitz.
Food & Drinkscowboysindians.com

Recipe: The Pendleton Salute, A Cocktail For July 4 Weekend

Before the fireworks this Independence Day weekend, mix up a smooth cocktail with Pendleton Whisky’s limited edition Military Appreciation bottle. Bottled in Oregon using glacier-fed spring water from Mt. Hood, Pendleton Whisky is a reliable choice for the responsible adults who will be mixing and pouring cocktails at gatherings this summer. And it is the right move for the July Fourth holiday — Pendleton's makers are committed to honoring veterans and those currently serving.