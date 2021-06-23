Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

NR-RedCap (Reduced Capability) Market Opportunities And Applications Report 2021: Release 17 For 5G Is Expected To Be Completed In 2022 And Is Projected To Include The IoT Technology Of NR-RedCap

By PR Newswire
Posted by 
TheStreet
TheStreet
 8 days ago

DUBLIN, June 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Applications and Market Opportunities of NR-RedCap " report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides an overview of NR-RedCap technology and looks into different use cases to identify applications and opportunities of NR-RedCap in the market.

Release 17 for 5G is expected to be completed in 2022 and is projected to include the IoT (Internet of Things) technology of NR-RedCap (New Radio Reduced Capability).

As this technology only needs 10MHz bandwidth to achieve a data rate of 150Mbps and can reduce the power consumption of the device, it is expected to be adopted in places where power supply is unavailable and high-speed transmission is required.

List of Topics

  • Development of NR-RedCap, touching on different IoT technology such as short range and wide area
  • Development of the global wide area IoT market and includes the market forecast for the period 2021-2023 and major players
  • Applications of NR-RedCap in four major applications, including industrial wireless sensor, video surveillance, smartwatch, and smart glasses

Key Topics Covered:

1.Current Status of IoT Technology and Development of NR-RedCap1.1 Types of IoT Technology: Short Range and Wide Area1.2 Development of the Worldwide Wide Area IoT Market1.3 Progress of IoT-related 5G Technology1.4 NR-RedCap Addresses the Needs of Mid-range Use Cases1.5 Easy Integration of NR-RedCap and 5G Networks to Reduce Operational and Management Complexity

2. Applications of NR-RedCap2.1 Industrial Wireless Sensor: Highly Reliable Sensor Networks2.2 Video Surveillance: HD Images to Facilitate Decision-making2.3 Smartwatch: Keep Track of Kids' Locations2.4 Smartglasses: Instructions to On-site Staff to Improve Productivity

3. Opportunities Brought by NR-REDCAP for IoT Service Providers3.1 NR-RedCap to Fill the Void in Telecoms; IoT Solutions in the Medium-speed Sector3.2 NR-RedCap to Reduce Device Costs and Expand the Private Network Market

4. Perspective

Companies Mentioned

  • Apple
  • Ericsson
  • Google
  • HiSilicon
  • Huawei
  • Intel
  • MediaTek
  • Nokia
  • Qualcomm
  • Samsung
  • Sierra Wireless
  • Unisoc
  • ZTE

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/49az3w

Media Contact: Research and Markets Laura Wood, Senior Manager press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904 Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nr-redcap-reduced-capability-market-opportunities-and-applications-report-2021-release-17-for-5g-is-expected-to-be-completed-in-2022-and-is-projected-to-include-the-iot-technology-of-nr-redcap-301318566.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Community Policy
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
715
Followers
28K+
Post
121K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Redcap#Iot#5g#Researchandmarkets Com#Nr Redcap#Smartwatch#Telecoms#Intel#Mediatek Nokia#Qualcomm Samsung Sierra#E S T Office#Gmt Office
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
News Break
Google
Related
TechnologyInvestor's Business Daily

Zebra Technologies Adds Warehouse Robots To Its Portfolio

Zebra Technologies (ZBRA) on Thursday announced a deal to buy startup Fetch Robotics to accelerate its push into intelligent industrial automation. ZBRA stock rose a fraction on the news. Lincolnshire, Ill.-based Zebra will pay $290 million in cash for the 95% of Fetch Robotics that it doesn't already own. Zebra...
TechnologyInvestorPlace

7 Internet of Things Stocks to Buy to Profit From the Exploding IoT Trend

There are plenty of hot tech trends that have investors excited these days. EV companies, game consoles, streaming video services, apps that facilitate remote work and meetings — the list is endless. But the Internet of Things (IoT) may be bigger than them all. The IoT market was worth $308.97 billion in 2020, which is pretty impressive. However, it’s projected to top $1.85 trillion by 2028. Those Internet of Things stocks are looking pretty tempting right about now.
Softwarebostonnews.net

Server Storage Area Network (SAN) Market Giants Spending Is Going to Boom with Hewlett-Packard Development Company, L.P., Dell EMC, DataCore Software

A Latest intelligence report published by AMA Research with title "Server Storage Area Network (SAN) Market Outlook to 2026". A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the Global Server Storage Area Network (SAN) market. This report provides a detailed overview of key factors in the Server Storage Area Network (SAN) Market and factors such as driver, restraint, past and current trends, regulatory scenarios and technology development. A thorough analysis of these factors including economic slowdown, local & global reforms and COVID-19 Impact has been conducted to determine future growth prospects in the global market.
Technologyiotbusinessnews.com

Quectel receives T-Mobile approval of 5G NR module

Quectel Wireless Solutions, the leading global supplier of IoT modules, announced today that its 5G New Radio (NR) module, the RM502Q-AE, is certified in April for operation on T-Mobile’s 5G NR and LTE network in the United States. The Quectel RM502Q-AE is a 5G module optimized specially for eMBB &...
IndustryPosted by
TheStreet

Nippon Express (China) Signs Memorandum On Pharmaceutical Logistics Business Collaboration With Shanghai Shengsheng Logistics

- Move Aimed at Enhancing Pharmaceutical Logistics Efforts - Nippon Express ( China) Co., Ltd. (hereinafter " NE China"), a local subsidiary of Nippon Express Co., Ltd., concluded a memorandum on business collaboration with Shanghai Shengsheng Logistics Co., Ltd. (hereinafter "Shengsheng Logistics"), a Chinese logistics firm primarily engaged in biopharmaceutical transport, on Thursday, May 27.
Marketsbostonnews.net

Telecom Market Is Booming Worldwide | ATAndT, Verizon, China Mobile, NTT, Deutsche Telekom

It's very difficult times ahead for human-kind for we are fighting two pandemics simultaneously. Health & Economy. Salute to all healthcare professionals across the globe, who have dived headfirst selflessly into this tough battle to keep us breathing. We at JCMR, on the other hand, are fighting the "battle to save industry sectors and companies therein from a literal meltdown". With critical supply and demand lines severely impaired, we have deployed on war-footing our research folks, industry consultants, SMEs and vertical evangelists to aid CxOs across the globe in doing whatever it takes to help them keep their lights on in this difficult hour. The battle is just starting to heat up… even In this situation our research team managed to gather latest information about Global Telecom Market report while evaluating the market, highlighting opportunities, risk side analysis, and leveraged with strategic and tactical decision-making support. The study provides information on market trends and development, drivers, capacities, technologies, and on the changing dynamics of Global Telecom Market Report.
TechnologyPosted by
TheStreet

Geek Leads The Industry With 20,000 AMRs Sold Globally

BEIJING, July 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Geek+, a global AMR leader, announces that it is has reached a new milestone for the industry with 20,000 autonomous mobile robots (AMRs) sold worldwide, accelerating the transformation of the global supply chain through fast-track growth capabilities. Yong Zheng, founder & CEO of Geek+,...
MarketsLas Vegas Herald

5G in Aviation Market Competitive Landscape, Research Methodology, Business Opportunities, Statistics and Industry Analysis Report by 2027

The global 5G in aviation market size is expected to reach USD 9.98 Billion at a steady CAGR of 54.3% in 2028, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Market revenue growth is driven to a significant extent by increasing demand for faster Internet speeds and surge in usage of smart devices. Rising focus on newer technologies such as 5G, Wi-Fi 6, and Artificial Intelligence (AI) to boost efficiency and improve passenger experience in air travel are other key factors expected to drive market revenue growth going ahead.
MarketsPosted by
TheStreet

TD Holdings, Inc. Regains Compliance With Nasdaq's Listing Requirements

SHENZHEN, China, July 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TD Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: GLG) (the "Company"), a commodities trading service provider in China, today announced that it has received a notification letter from the Listing Qualifications Department of the Nasdaq Stock Market ("Nasdaq") on June 29, 2021 notifying that the Company has regained compliance with the periodic filing requirements for The Nasdaq Stock Market under Listing Rule 5250(c)(1) (the "Rule").
MarketsPosted by
TheStreet

Global $6.3 Billion Dehumidifiers Markets, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F: Chemical Absorbent, Heat Pump, Ventilating Dehumidifier, Commercial, Industrial, Residential, Condensation, Sorption

DUBLIN, July 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Dehumidifiers Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact and Recovery to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The global dehumidifiers market is expected to grow from $5.2 billion in 2020 to $5.25 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR)...
Technologyaithority.com

Corero Network Security and Juniper Networks to Provide Critical DDoS Protection Solution to Plusnet GmbH

Corero Network Security plc, a leading provider of real-time, automatic Distributed Denial of Service (DDoS) cyber defense solutions, and Juniper Networks, a leader in secure, AI-driven networks, team up to provide Plusnet, an organization offering communications and network services to 25,000 businesses in Germany, with their joint DDoS Protection Solution to protect its infrastructure, business and customers within seconds of a DDoS attack.
MarketsPosted by
TheStreet

Titanium Dioxide Market Worth $27.9 Billion By 2026 - Exclusive Report By MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, July 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new market research report " Titanium Dioxide Market by Grade (Rutile, Anatase), Process (Sulfate, Chloride), Application (Paints & Coating, Plastics, Paper, Inks), & Region( North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, MEA, South America) - Trends and Forecasts up to 2026",published by MarketsandMarkets™, the global Titanium Dioxide Market size is estimated to be USD 20.9 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 27.9 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 5.9% between 2021 and 2026.
Marketsbostonnews.net

Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) Technologies Market COVID 19 Impacted In-Depth Analysis including key players Abbott Laboratories, Roch

It's very difficult times ahead for human-kind for we are fighting two pandemics simultaneously. Health & Economy. Salute to all healthcare professionals across the globe, who have dived headfirst selflessly into this tough battle to keep us breathing. We at JCMR, on the other hand, are fighting the "battle to save industry sectors and companies therein from a literal meltdown". With critical supply and demand lines severely impaired, we have deployed on war-footing our research folks, industry consultants, SMEs and vertical evangelists to aid CxOs across the globe in doing whatever it takes to help them keep their lights on in this difficult hour. The battle is just starting to heat up… even In this situation our research team managed to gather latest information about Global Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) Technologies Market report while evaluating the market, highlighting opportunities, risk side analysis, and leveraged with strategic and tactical decision-making support. The study provides information on market trends and development, drivers, capacities, technologies, and on the changing dynamics of Global Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) Technologies Market Report.
CarsPosted by
TheStreet

CANGO Auto View: Riding A Building Investment Momentum, Smart Vehicles Herald The Future Of Mobility

SHANGHAI, July 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- With the evolving landscape of the global automotive industry, Cango Inc. (CANG) - Get Report ("Cango" or the "Company") is issuing a bi-monthly industry insight called "CANGO Auto View" to bring readers, drivers and passengers up to speed with what's on offer in the automobile market, what trends are emerging, and what holes need to be plugged.
IndustryPosted by
TheStreet

Worldwide Power Electronics Industry To 2026 - Growing Popularity Of Renewable Sources Of Energy Is Driving Growth

DUBLIN, July 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Power Electronics Market, By Device Type (Power Discrete, Power Module and Power IC), By Material (Silicon, Silicon Carbide, Gallium Nitride and Others), By Voltage, By Application, By Region, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2016-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The Global...
Financial ReportsPosted by
TheStreet

ExlService Holdings, Inc. Schedules Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call

NEW YORK, July 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ExlService Holdings, Inc. ("EXL") (EXLS) - Get Report, a leading operations management and analytics company, will announce financial results for its second quarter ended June 30, 2021 on Thursday, July 29, 2021 before the market opens, and will hold a conference call that morning at 10:00 a.m. (ET) to discuss the Company's operating and financial results.
Technologyaithority.com

DSP Group And Alango Announce Availability Of The Extended Voice Communication Package On The DBMD7 Processor

Hardware and software technology combination allows rapid development of full-featured, high-performance, multi-microphone voice conferencing solutions. DSP Group, Inc. a leading global provider of wireless and voice-processing chipset solutions for converged communications, and Alango Technologies, a leading developer and licensor of front-end voice enhancement technologies, today announced the availability of Alango’s Extended Voice Communication Package (eVCP) on DSP Group’s DBMD7 SmartVoice processor. The combination allows providers of high-performance voice conferencing systems to quickly develop solutions for a rapidly evolving unified communications market that demands the best in voice clarity and system flexibility.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Neenah, Inc. Taking Further Actions To Accelerate Annual Revenue Growth, Profitability And Value Creation

Neenah, Inc. (NP) - Get Report, a leading global manufacturer of specialty materials focused on filtration media, specialty coatings, engineered materials and imaging & packaging, today announced a number of operational changes consistent with the Company's commitment to accelerating growth, strengthening margins, and creating value for customers and shareholders. Actions...
Businessmobileworldlive.com

AT&T shifts 5G core to Microsoft cloud

AT&T continued a recent run of operator cloud networking plays, penning a deal to shift its 5G core network to Microsoft Azure in a move also involving the sale of its related platform technology to the software giant. The US operator emphasised it would continue to run its network and...