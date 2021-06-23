Kris Bryant’s Blast Keys Explosion to Power Kyle Hendricks’ 10th Win
When the Cubs were flailing offensively back in April, Kris Bryant seemed like the lone bright spot in a lineup that otherwise looked like a caricature of everything that had broken along the lines since 2017. In June, however, Bryant has been hitting at a level considered disappointing even by the Cubs’ low standards for the month. He headed into Tuesday’s win over Cleveland hitting just .123 with a 22 wRC+ and only one homer in 64 plate appearances.www.cubsinsider.com