Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lifestyle

Showboat Hotel Brings Glory Days Of Boxing Back To Atlantic City

By PR Newswire
Posted by 
TheStreet
TheStreet
 8 days ago

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J., June 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Atlantic City is thinking big again. The city is continuing to open its doors to the kind of non-gaming attractions and entertainment that diversified its economy beyond the casino walls. Atlantic City boxing is back…in a big way! Hard Hitting Promotions, Philadelphia's premier boxing promotion, and Showboat Hotel, the Boardwalk's largest non-gaming hotel, have entered into a 12 Fight boxing series agreement dubbed, Boardwalk Boxing. The Series will feature a unique mix of the sport's most promising up-and-coming talent along with the same kind of marquee fights that filled Boardwalk Hall in the late 1980's and 1990's. Those were the days when fighters such as Arturo Gatti, Roberto Duran, and Mike Tyson made Atlantic City the destination for boxing. Glitz and glamour are promised to be delivered as Atlantic City's own, Anthony Young, gets back into the ring along with Puerto Rico's top prospect, Christian Tapia. The Series kicks off July 31.

" Atlantic City has a long history of being a Mecca for boxing. Our goal is to bring that back to Atlantic City," said Manny Rivera, Promoter and Co-Founder of Hard Hitting Promotions. "This was the place where boxing fans from D.C., Philadelphia and New York would come and watch the big fights. Atlantic City used to attract the best boxing audience in the '90s and I know they'll come back to see good fights."

The initial fight card to take place on Saturday, July 31, includes Christian Tapia, a Super Featherweight from Puerto Rico with an 11-0 record and 10 knockouts; Dylan Price, of Philadelphia, a Bantamweight with a 13-0 record including 10 knockouts; and Atlantic City's own Anthony Young, a Welterweight with a record of 21-2 that includes 8 knockouts.

The Showboat Hotel, who recently opened the largest arcade in the State of New Jersey; has been the city's leading supporter for combat sporting events in the last 5 years. The venue has opened its doors to some of New Jersey's leading promotions in MMA, Muay Thai, Grappling, Kickboxing and Professional Wrestling. Professional boxing is the property's last, and most important piece to the puzzle.

Brandon Dixon, the ownership company's president, said, "This Boxing Series is the first time in the last 2 decades that an Atlantic City Property has committed to Giving Boxing the Main Stage it deserves. We can't wait for July 31"

After July, the next show will be August 28th, with another fight at the beginning of November. The series will then start back up in February.

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/showboat-hotel-brings-glory-days-of-boxing-back-to-atlantic-city-301318771.html

SOURCE Showboat Hotel

Community Policy
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
713
Followers
28K+
Post
121K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Arturo Gatti
Person
Mike Tyson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Atlantic City#Professional Boxing#Boxing Ring#Boardwalk Boxing#The Showboat Hotel#Mma
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Mixed Martial Arts
Country
Puerto Rico
Related
Combat Sportsworldboxingnews.net

Christian Tapia vs. Mason Menard top The Showboat Hotel in AC on July 31

Hard Hitting Promotions is pleased to formally announce a landmark boxing series at The Showboat Hotel in Atlantic City titled, Boardwalk Boxing Powered by Hard Hitting Promotions and Showboat Hotel. The series was announced at a packed press conference that took place this past Tuesday at The Showboat Hotel, with...
Atlantic City, NJAtlantic City Press

Showboat A.C., Philly promotion team up for 12-card boxing series

A Philadelphia boxing promotion will bring a 12-card boxing series to Showboat Hotel Atlantic City this summer. Hard Hitting Promotions and Showboat, the resort’s largest nongaming hotel, have entered into an agreement dubbed Boardwalk Boxing. The series will feature a mix of the sports’ up-and-coming fighters with a handful of marquee fights.
Gamblingcdcgamingreports.com

First an arcade, now boxing. Atlantic City hotel ups its game away from gambling

Showboat Hotel in Atlantic City continues to expand on non-gaming attractions by announcing a 12 fight boxing series during a press conference Tuesday morning. Hard Hitting Promotions, out of Philadelphia, announced that the series, dubbed Boardwalk Boxing, will bring back a sport to a city that hosted some of the biggest fights back in its heyday.
Economyallotsego.com

bring back memories

Moving? Whether you have changed countries or states or cities or streets you probably have some stories? Hearing a tale from a friend brought to mind some of the terrors. One of the scariest moves I made was back to upstate New York after years working in cities — first in New Zealand, then London and, finally, in Manhattan. It was a frightening move from my big-time journalism job at NBC to work with my husband to start a business and to become a financial advisor. My friends worried I would regret abandoning that career to move from city life to country life.
Atlantic City, NJAtlantic City Press

Shark spotted near Atlantic City, Ocean City

A white shark last week journeyed close to the shore off Atlantic City and Ocean City, the marine research website OCEARCH reported Tuesday. Named Freya, the 883-pound, sub-adult shark pinged near Ocean City at 9:28 a.m. Friday. It then pinged near Atlantic City at 10:36 a.m. The most recent ping placed the 11-foot shark at Rhode Island Sound on Monday.
Atlantic City, NJPosted by
WPG Talk Radio

Boxing Set to Return to Atlantic City

Atlantic City's lengthy boxing drought is about to end. Philadelphia-based promoter Manny Rivera and his Hard Hitting Promotions company will be staging a 12-card series at Showboat starting July 31. It will be the first professional boxing show held on the boardwalk since March 7, 2020, when Rivera held a...
New York City, NYt2conline.com

The McKittrick Hotel Brings Back The Spectacular Speakeasy Magick

We thrilled to Speakeasy Magick last January. Now The McKittrick Hotel (530 West 27th Street, NYC), home of Sleep No More, announces the return of its most enchanted experience, Speakeasy Magick. Performances will be offered exclusively on Fridays in the hotel’s intimate venue The Club Car starting July 23. Speakeasy...
New York City, NYnewyorkled.com

City of Water Day Coming Back in July 2021 – For NYC Wide Festivities

Experience the BlueLine—the Future High Tide Line—with Free Boating, Workshops, and Entertainment at Dozens of Simultaneous In Your Neighborhood Festivities Around the Region. New York, NY—In celebration of the metropolitan region’s 1,600 miles of coastline, the 14th annual City of Water Day will take place Saturday, July 10. Organized by...
Combat Sportshotnewhiphop.com

DDG & Toosii Agree To Bring Their Beef To The Boxing Ring

Toosii and DDG don't have the strongest opinions of one another, getting caught up in some beef over Rubi Rose earlier this year. All three of the rappers were named to the XXL Freshman list this year, but it looks like they'll also be getting involved in a celebrity boxing match aside from the expected freestyles and cyphers.
Las Vegas, NVworldboxingnews.net

Tyson Fury vs Deontay Wilder III will be a heavyweight feast in Las Vegas

Tyson Fury vs. Deontay Wilder III promises to be a heavyweight night to remembers as eight big men trade blows on Pay Per View. Four big top division fights in one historic night at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Three can’t-miss heavyweight showdowns have been added to the televised PPV undercard of the highly anticipated third fight between WBC and lineal heavyweight world champion Fury and former heavyweight world champion Wilder.