Showboat Hotel Brings Glory Days Of Boxing Back To Atlantic City

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J., June 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Atlantic City is thinking big again. The city is continuing to open its doors to the kind of non-gaming attractions and entertainment that diversified its economy beyond the casino walls. Atlantic City boxing is back…in a big way! Hard Hitting Promotions, Philadelphia's premier boxing promotion, and Showboat Hotel, the Boardwalk's largest non-gaming hotel, have entered into a 12 Fight boxing series agreement dubbed, Boardwalk Boxing. The Series will feature a unique mix of the sport's most promising up-and-coming talent along with the same kind of marquee fights that filled Boardwalk Hall in the late 1980's and 1990's. Those were the days when fighters such as Arturo Gatti, Roberto Duran, and Mike Tyson made Atlantic City the destination for boxing. Glitz and glamour are promised to be delivered as Atlantic City's own, Anthony Young, gets back into the ring along with Puerto Rico's top prospect, Christian Tapia. The Series kicks off July 31.

" Atlantic City has a long history of being a Mecca for boxing. Our goal is to bring that back to Atlantic City," said Manny Rivera, Promoter and Co-Founder of Hard Hitting Promotions. "This was the place where boxing fans from D.C., Philadelphia and New York would come and watch the big fights. Atlantic City used to attract the best boxing audience in the '90s and I know they'll come back to see good fights."

The initial fight card to take place on Saturday, July 31, includes Christian Tapia, a Super Featherweight from Puerto Rico with an 11-0 record and 10 knockouts; Dylan Price, of Philadelphia, a Bantamweight with a 13-0 record including 10 knockouts; and Atlantic City's own Anthony Young, a Welterweight with a record of 21-2 that includes 8 knockouts.

The Showboat Hotel, who recently opened the largest arcade in the State of New Jersey; has been the city's leading supporter for combat sporting events in the last 5 years. The venue has opened its doors to some of New Jersey's leading promotions in MMA, Muay Thai, Grappling, Kickboxing and Professional Wrestling. Professional boxing is the property's last, and most important piece to the puzzle.

Brandon Dixon, the ownership company's president, said, "This Boxing Series is the first time in the last 2 decades that an Atlantic City Property has committed to Giving Boxing the Main Stage it deserves. We can't wait for July 31"

After July, the next show will be August 28th, with another fight at the beginning of November. The series will then start back up in February.

