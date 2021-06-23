Fire Prevention 24-7 – Save the date! Save September 25!

We’re back! Once again, the Naperville Police and Fire Departments will be “Partnering for Prevention” during Public Safety Month. The purpose of this initiative is to disseminate important crime and fire prevention information to the residents of Naperville and to encourage citizen action regarding crime and fire prevention strategies. Both departments firmly believe that citizens are the number one defense against fire and crime and want to spread the word that residents need to “Prepare, Practice and Prevent” in order to keep their families safe.