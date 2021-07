If you, like me, are fascinated by the Porsche 911, you’ve probably heard the motto “evolution, not revolution”. It’s the philosophy by which the 911 is based on since its inception back in the 1960s. And, although the rear-engine sports car is still faithful to its roots (as much as possible), the YouTube channel “TheSketchMonkey” points out 911’s gradual deviation from its traditional design to a more generic one, especially with regards to its rear end. In order to explain, the YouTuber shows us what the 992 GT3 Touring may look like if Porsche went with its original 911 design.