Materia, Inc. Names New President And CEO, Cliff Post; Former CEO To Join Board Of Directors

PASADENA, Calif., June 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Materia, Inc., a leading supplier of high-performance thermoset polymers and resins, has announced that Cliff Post has been named president and chief executive officer effective July 1 st. Mr. Post succeeds Chris Murphy who has decided to retire from service as a Company officer but has agreed to join the Materia Board of Directors and serve as Chairperson of the Business Development Committee. Chris will fill a vacancy on the Board of Directors created by the resignation of Keith Smith.

"In over 30 years of prior experience in sales, business development and research and development, Cliff has a proven track record of growing sales and revenues and expanding product offerings in new market applications," said Ray Roberge, Materia's Chairman of the Board. "Cliff will continue to commercialize Materia's technology and build and grow its customer relationships."

"The Materia Board thanks Chris for his many contributions as CEO and looks forward to leveraging Chris' experience on the Board and as the Chair of the Business Development Committee" Mr. Roberge continued.

Cliff joined Materia in 2015 as the Vice President of Business Development where he was responsible for sales and business development activities and overseeing customer relationships and market channel partnerships, as well as research and development, process technology and the Company's resin production activities. Prior to joining Materia in 2015, Cliff held prior leadership positions as Director of Research & Development at Praxair and General Manager of Rodgard, a polymer solutions and composites division of TOTAL, SA. Over a 10-year span at Rodgard, he grew the company by 40X to over $100 million of revenues as a result of strong focus on innovation and new product development. Cliff received his B.S. and M.S. in Chemical Engineering from the State University of New York at Buffalo and an Executive MBA Short Course with TOTAL, SA. He holds 5 patents and has 7 journal publications.

"I am honored to have the opportunity to lead Materia at such a pivotal time in the company's history, as well as to work with such a committed and innovative team," said Post.

About Materia, Inc.

Materia, Inc. manufacturers Proxima ® thermoset resins used in the oil and gas, chemicals, insulation, renewable energy, and electronics materials industries. Materia's polymer experts work closely with customers to deliver customized solutions that meet performance requirements. For more information about Materia and the Proxima ® resins difference visit: www.materia-inc.com.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/materia-inc-names-new-president-and-ceo-cliff-post-former-ceo-to-join-board-of-directors-301318576.html

SOURCE Materia, Inc.

