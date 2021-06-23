Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TheStreet

Next Level Urgent Care Founder And CEO Becomes First Woman To Chair The Board Of Junior Achievement, Southeast Texas Chapter

By PR Newswire
Posted by 
TheStreet
TheStreet
 8 days ago

HOUSTON, June 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Next Level Urgent Care founder and entrepreneur Juliet Breeze, MD, has long stressed the importance of student mentorship. "I don't think I'm overstating the importance of business people and adults in our community taking a hard look and saying, 'What can we do? How can we help make this a prosperous future for our children and their children?'"

The traditional school curriculum doesn't always provide students with the career exposure and financial education they need. When her eldest daughter got the chance to spend the day at JA Biz-Town learning about business and commerce, Breeze was impressed with the program. So, when asked to join the Junior Achievement board in 2017, she jumped at the opportunity.

During her time on the board, Breeze and her Next Level Urgent Care team have worked with middle school and high school students. Providing "reverse job-shadowing" experiences at local middle schools, Next Level team members have the opportunity to describe their positions in the medical field and give students insight into the range of careers in healthcare.

Next Level has also provided externship opportunities for high school students and hosted several virtual learning experiences. Breeze also donated her time to expose high schoolers to entrepreneurism through the JA Company program, where students launch a business and compete against other startup concepts on a local and national level.

Breeze has a lot to look forward to in her role as chair of the board, as Junior Achievement of Southeast Texas has many incredible initiatives in the works.

Breeze says that she is most excited about the potential construction of The Discovery Center, a facility that will provide hands-on business and financial planning experience. She is also enthusiastic about the 3DE program combining traditional learning with case-based studies. Several schools will pilot 3DE this coming year.

"I am very honored to be the first woman to chair this organization, and I know I won't be the last. The leadership of Junior Achievement Southeast Texas Chapter is being very intentional about making sure that our board looks like the community we serve. I am proud to be involved in an organization that sees the importance of that," says Breeze.

If you are interested in becoming involved with Junior Achievement, personally or through your company, please visit https://southeasttexas.ja.org .

Media Contact Cheryl BertrandDirector of Business Development & MarketingOffice: 281.201.0657 x 108

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/next-level-urgent-care-founder-and-ceo-becomes-first-woman-to-chair-the-board-of-junior-achievement-southeast-texas-chapter-301318716.html

SOURCE Next Level Urgent Care

Community Policy
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
714
Followers
28K+
Post
121K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chair Of The Board#Ceo#Startup#Md#Next Level Urgent Care#Ja Company#The Discovery Center
Related
EconomyStamford Advocate

CareCredit Extends Enrollment to Nurse Practitioners in States Allowing Independent Practice

CHICAGO (PRWEB) June 30, 2021. CareCredit is a health, wellness and beauty credit card dedicated to helping millions of patients get the care they want or need by offering promotional financing options. CareCredit has 11.7 million cardholders with more than $39 billion in available credit, which helps users attract new patients. Now accepted at more than 250,000 locations nationwide, the CareCredit credit card allows cardholders to make convenient monthly payments for aesthetic procedures that help them achieve the look they want. If approved, patients can use their card for additional procedures and skin care products medical spas provide (subject to credit approval; minimum monthly payments required; see carecredit.com for details).
BusinessCredit Union Times

New CEO LaBorde Becomes WOCCU's First Female Leader

The board of directors for the World Council of Credit Unions announced on Monday that Elissa McCarter LaBorde will be the new president/CEO of the organization. By its unanimous vote, the board made a historical decision by naming LaBorde as the first female to lead WOCCU. According to the announcement,...
Worcester Business Journal

RMI president becomes first Latina to lead North Central chamber board

Rachel Lopez, president of the Fitchburg human resources outsourcing company Resource Management, Inc. has been elected as chair of the North Central Massachusetts Chamber of Commerce board of directors, the 700-member organization announced on Monday. Lopez is the first Latina to become the board chair of the 37-year-old chamber, said...
Collegeselpasoheraldpost.com

NMSU uses federal pandemic relief funds to support student success, strategic goals

New Mexico State University has identified a number of new projects and initiatives that will leverage federal pandemic relief funds to further the university’s strategic goals, including student success and social mobility. The selected projects – 23 in all, totaling $6.3 million – are designed to address limitations caused by...
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Orb Health And Redox Partner To Increase Patient Access Care Management For Providers

RICHARDSON, Texas, July 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Orb Health, the enterprise patient access and virtual care management company that unlocks care capacity for health systems, has announced a partnership with Redox, the industry-leading electronic health record (EHR) integration solution. Through this partnership, Orb Health has enabled an EMR-connected, AI-based intelligence layer that dramatically improves its inbound and proactive outbound service scalability and capabilities as they act in the name of their provider customers.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Washington Federal Announces Board Succession Plans

Washington Federal, Inc. (Nasdaq: WAFD) (the "Company"), parent company of Washington Federal Bank, National Association ("WaFd Bank") today announced its board succession planning and the expected timeframes. Two directors, Chair Thomas Kelley and Dr. Barbara Smith, will not be nominated for re-election to the board in January 2022, consistent with the Company's director retirement policy. In anticipation of this transition, the board is pleased to announce that Director Stephen Graham will be appointed Chairman of the Board following the January 2022 annual meeting.
Public Healthradioplusinfo.com

7-1-21 ssm health mandates covid-19 vaccine for employees

SSM Health is joining numerous health systems across the country in making the COVID-19 vaccine mandatory for it’s employees. Vice President of Pharmacy Services with SSM Health Wisconsin Region Mo Kharbat tells WFDL news SSM Health will require all of it’s employees, providers and volunteers to be fully vaccinated by the end of September, ahead of the cold/influenza season. Kharbat says SSM Health needs to “lead by example.” Kharbat says in addition, the annual cold and influenza season is quickly approaching which may lead to a rapid rise in respiratory viral infections. As the new highly contagious Delta variant spurs another wave of COVID-19 infections across the country SSM Health is urging people to get vaccinated as quickly as possible. Kharbat says new COVID-19 infections are rising due to the circulating Delta variant coupled with a low vaccination rate. SSM Health team members can request an exemption for medical or religious reasons.
EconomyPosted by
TheStreet

Moving Up In Rank From 72nd To 66th On The List Of Top Integrators, Service Providers And IT Consultants In North America By Services Revenue

ROSEMONT, Ill., July 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- LaSalle Solutions , a division of Fifth Third Bank, National Association ("Fifth Third Bank"), announced today that it has been named to the 2021 Solution Provider 500 list by CRN ®, a brand of The Channel Company. LaSalle placed 66th in CRN's annual ranking, after being 72 nd on the 2020 list of the largest technology integrators solution providers and IT consultants in North America by revenue. The Solution Provider 500 is CRN's predominant channel partner award list, serving as the industry standard for recognition of the most successful solution provider companies in the channel since 1995.
Syracuse, NYPosted by
TheStreet

Community Bank System Acquires Fringe Benefits Design Of Minnesota, Inc.

Community Bank System, Inc. (CBU) - Get Report announced today that it acquired Fringe Benefits Design of Minnesota, Inc. ("FBD"), a provider of retirement plan administration and benefit consulting services with offices in Minnesota and South Dakota. FBD will become a subsidiary of Benefit Plans Administrative Services, Inc. ("BPAS"), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Community Bank System.
TechnologyPosted by
TheStreet

Vision Computer Solutions Named Top MSP Worldwide

NORTHVILLE, Mich., July 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Vision Computer Solutions is pleased to announce it has been named a premier managed service provider (MSP) worldwide by Channel Futures MSP 501 for 2021. "We are very excited to be ranked among the best MSPs in the world," said Charles Lobert, Vice...
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Group Of Cytodyn Stockholders Nominates Five Highly Qualified Director Candidates To Replace Board Responsible For Mismanagement And Value Destruction

A group of long-time stockholders (the "Nominating Stockholders") of CytoDyn Inc. ("CYDY or the "Company) (OTC: CYDY) today announced that it has sent a notice to CYDY nominating five highly experienced director candidates - Thomas Errico, MD, Bruce Patterson, MD, Paul Rosenbaum, Peter Staats, MD and Melissa Yaeger - to serve on the Company's Board of Directors.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Novanta To Present At The 21st Annual CJS Securities New Ideas Summer (Virtual) Conference On Tuesday, July 13, 2021

Novanta Inc. (Nasdaq:NOVT) (the "Company"), a trusted technology partner to medical and advanced technology equipment manufacturers, announced today that Robert Buckley, Chief Financial Officer, is scheduled to present at the 21st Annual CJS Securities New Ideas Summer Conference on Tuesday, July 13, 2021, which is being held virtually. About Novanta.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Sweater Raises An Oversubscribed Pre-Seed Round Of $2.3 Million To Bring Venture Investing To Everyone

BOULDER, Colo., July 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sweater has announced today that it has closed on an oversubscribed pre-seed financing round after surpassing its goal by 50%. The 2.3M round, with participation from Motivate VC, MRTNZ Ventures, Bison Ventures, Spacestation Investments, and a group of super angels will be used to further develop the Sweater venture investing platform and accelerate their go-to-market strategy.