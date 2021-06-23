Cancel
Politics

The Bridge Sports Complex Announces Grand Opening

By PR Newswire
TheStreet
TheStreet
 8 days ago

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va, June 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- North Central West Virginia's newest indoor sports and recreation center, The Bridge Sports Complex, will officially open its doors with a celebration later this month. The Grand Opening weekend will begin with a private event Friday June 25 and welcome the community to an open house celebration on Saturday, June 26 th from 9:00 AM to 12:00 PM.

The evening of Friday, June 25 th will feature a selection of speakers whose dedication to this six-year long project culminates with the ribbon cutting. Mayor Andy Lang and West Virginia state officials, as well as a representative from the complex operators, Sports Facilities Companies (SFC), will be among the distinguished speakers. Lang expressed his excitement last week. "We have been working toward this day for a long time. The Bridge is the result of collaboration within the entire community, and we are particularly grateful for the support of City Council over the past six years. We look forward to the continued support of the community as we extend our reach throughout all of North Central West Virginia and become a leader in sports tourism."

The Saturday morning open house, which is open to the public, will take place from 9:00 AM - 12:00 PM. Guests will have the opportunity to participate in friendly competitions such as a 40-yard dash, Home Run Derby, and more. Attendees are welcome to try the Clip n' Climb area as well as a free group fitness class. Lunch tickets will be provided to all attendees. Guests who complete all activities will be entered in a raffle to win a free membership.

If you would like more information about The Bridge Sports Complex, please contact Andrew Kurtz at andrew@thebridgewv.com or visit thebridgewv.com.

About The Bridge Sports Complex

The Bridge, located in Bridgeport, WV, managed by Sports Facilities Companies (SFC), is the newest destination for all things sports, recreation, and wellness. With 156,000 square feet of courts, turf, aquatics, fitness, and more, The Bridge is the premium gathering space for sports, recreation, and wellness in North Central West Virginia. To learn more, visit thebridgewv.com.

Press Contact:

Andrew Kurtz 304-848-8270 www.thebridgewv.com

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-bridge-sports-complex-announces-grand-opening-301318797.html

SOURCE The Bridge Sports Complex

