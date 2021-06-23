Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Loopback Analytics Surpasses 30 Clients On The Loopback Platform

By PR Newswire
Posted by 
TheStreet
TheStreet
 8 days ago

DALLAS, June 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Loopback Analytics is thrilled to announce the milestone of surpassing 30 clients on the Loopback platform. Thanks to growing demand for dynamic analytics to help improve patient outcomes and drive growth, Loopback has had the opportunity to earn key partnerships with reputable health systems across the nation.

After shifting its focus to health sy­­stem pharmacies in 2017, Loopback Analytics has grown to be the leader in for data-driven solutions for health system and academic medical center specialty and ambulatory pharmacy programs. As an organization, Loopback believes that health system specialty pharmacy programs are uniquely positioned to provide superior care for patients considering their relationship with prescribers as part of the integrated delivery network as well as access to the clinical records for the patients they serve. The Loopback platform enables health systems to unlock impactful data insights out of their EMR to effectively identify growth opportunities of high-value medications, ensure access to medications, improve total cost of care, and demonstrate the value their pharmacy program provides to the integrated delivery network.

Loopback provides data analytics for more than 30 health system clients, 220+ hospitals, thousands of clinics and 50 million patient lives. "We are excited about this growth, not only as a company but also as an industry leader," said Neil Smiley, CEO at Loopback Analytics. "Loopback has made huge strides in the development of our solutions, and we are confidently committed to continue empowering our clients and partners to win in specialty pharmacy."

MEDIA CONTACT: JD Smiley, jdsmiley@loopbackanalytics.com, 214-552-3023

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/loopback-analytics-surpasses-30-clients-on-the-loopback-platform-301318722.html

SOURCE Loopback Analytics

Community Policy
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
715
Followers
28K+
Post
121K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Data Analytics#Health Systems#Health Clinics#Loopback Analytics#Emr
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Health
News Break
Economy
Related
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Orb Health And Redox Partner To Increase Patient Access Care Management For Providers

RICHARDSON, Texas, July 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Orb Health, the enterprise patient access and virtual care management company that unlocks care capacity for health systems, has announced a partnership with Redox, the industry-leading electronic health record (EHR) integration solution. Through this partnership, Orb Health has enabled an EMR-connected, AI-based intelligence layer that dramatically improves its inbound and proactive outbound service scalability and capabilities as they act in the name of their provider customers.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Rekor Systems Expands Leadership Team

COLUMBIA, Md., July 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rekor Systems, Inc. (REKR) - Get Report ("Rekor" or the "Company"), a provider of real-time roadway, customer and public safety intelligence to enable AI-driven decisions, announced the growth of their leadership team with the additions of Michael Dunbar as Chief Revenue Officer and Bulent Ozcan as Director of Investor Relations.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

HH Global To Acquire PCM And PMS

ROTTERDAM, Netherlands, July 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- PaperChainManagement BV (PCM) and its sister company, PrintMediaServices BV (PMS), has been acquired by HH Global in a deal agreed on 30 June 2021. Located in Haarlem, the Netherlands, PCM and PMS support both its domestic and international clients with procurement and supply...
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

TALON Aims To Go Beyond Transparency In Coverage

PORTSMOUTH, N.H., July 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TALON ( www.TALONhealthtech.com), a healthcare technology company powered by aggregating billions of data files to deliver radical transparency in coverage to third party administrators (TPAs), administrative services only providers (ASOs) and insurers, along with all their clients, will continue to go beyond compliance with federal mandates, in order to deliver real savings to clients.
MarketsInsurance Journal

Howden’s Data Analytics Unit, HX, Launches Insurance Market Information Platform

HX, the data analytics and advisory division of London-based Howden Group Holdings, announced the launch of NOVA, a first of its kind insurance business intelligence platform, which enables users to better understand the insurance market and its drivers. NOVA amalgamates unique data sets, including proprietary Howden pricing and placement information,...
Infoworld

Reimagine Data Analytics

Data is the cornerstone of the modern enterprise. For today’s businesses, establishing an effective data strategy goes far beyond optimizing data collection, storage, and security. Businesses and the technologies they depend on are evolving fast, and companies need to access and analyze data insights to make impactful decisions and prepare themselves for the future. The demand for data analytics is ramping up across all vertical markets as businesses strive to virtualize their environments so they can support increasingly remote workforces and enhance every aspect of their operations.
EconomyFast Casual

Givex Analytics

Givex analytics helps to make sense of all the data that your restaurant generates and empowers you to make better business decisions. Givex analytics helps to make sense of all the data that your restaurant generates and empowers you to make better business decisions. OperationsBusiness Strategy and ProfitabilityGivex. Keep up...
BusinessSFGate

NFP Ventures Makes Investment in Harness Wealth

NEW YORK (PRWEB) June 29, 2021. NFP Ventures, the early-stage investment arm of NFP, today announced a Series A investment in Harness Wealth (“Harness”). Harness is a wealth management solution for next generation wealth builders seeking financial, estate, and tax advice. Harness offers a personalized, tech-enabled approach, making it easy to engage with financial planning and advisory services firms based on specific needs and circumstances.
BusinessVentureBeat

Wonderflow platform applies analytics to customer feedback, raises $20M

Voice of customer (VoC) analytics platform Wonderflow today announced that it raised $20 million in a funding round led by Klass Capital. The capital, which brings the company’s total raised to $25 million to date, will be used to grow Wondeflow’s teams in Europe and North America to offer “strong support to enterprise customers,” according to CEO Riccardo Osti.
Softwaremartechseries.com

Dhiva Launches Advanced Analytical Business Intelligence Platform with “Why” Analytics

Dhiva, the next generation AI-driven Analytical Business Intelligence automation company, announced the launch of Dhiva 2.0. The platform features Dhiva Analyst and Dhiva Explorer to automate “Why Analytics” and identify drivers of performance with diagnostic Machine Learning and a symbolic AI engine leveraging hundreds of analytical rules and constructs. Organizations can increase speed to insights and increase productivity. Text and analytical summaries for reports and dashboards can be generated in minutes with Machine Learning models without templates or coding.
InternetTimes Union

CardSnacks Business Announces Major Upgrade to Employee and Client Engagement Platform

More tools and features that allow organizations to strengthen branding and improve contact and campaign management, plus a new mobile experience. Mobigram LLC, the creator of the top-rated mobile greeting card application CardSnacks, today announced a major upgrade to CardSnacks Business, a service launched last year that allows business customers to use electronic greetings and gift cards to strengthen engagement with customers, employees, and other constituents. CardSnacks Business combines the convenience and scalability of electronic messaging with the personalization, thought, and fun of paper greeting cards.
Technologyfinextra.com

Emburse launches analytics tool

Emburse, a global leader in expense management and invoice automation solutions, announces the launch of Emburse Analytics, empowering customers with dashboards that optimise spend, improve compliance and give finance teams deep spend analysis capabilities wrapped in an intuitive user interface. Emburse Analytics puts actionable data at finance team members’ fingertips,...
BusinessSFGate

LatentView Analytics Hires Krishna Abhinav to Lead and Expand Consulting Services for U.S. West-Coast Clients

PRINCETON, N.J. (PRWEB) June 28, 2021. LatentView Analytics, a trusted analytics partner to the world’s most recognized brands, announced today that Krishna Abhinav joined as the Growth Leader for the firm’s US-West Coast division. Abhinav’s history working with large West Coast-based companies primes him to play a pivotal role in expanding LatentView’s services with new and current clients.
Computerscase.edu

University data now available in new, interactive analytics platform

The Data Management, Analytics and Visualization team in University Technology ([U]Tech) is completing the implementation of a new analytics software, Tableau. Tableau is an easy-to-use, web-based data visualization platform, allowing users to access data quickly and securely. All university employees with a network ID have access to login to the...
Marketsfinextra.com

Deutsche Börse offers intraday market data via online analytics platform A7

Deutsche Börse has launched market data on an intraday basis on its online analytics platform A7. The cloud-based platform offers access to most granular order-by-order market data from Eurex and Xetra. With this offering, Deutsche Börse is responding to client feedback to allow for more flexibility. Market participants can use...
Businesscrowdfundinsider.com

BNPL Fintech Klarna Selects Embedded Finance Platform Liberis to Provide Revenue-based Financing to E-Commerce Clients

Fintech firm Klarna has chosen embedded business finance platform Liberis in order to help it with providing its digital commerce customers with revenue-based financing options. The deal between Liberis and Klarna will see the BNPL Fintech company’s 250,000+ merchant partners in 17 different countries provided with flexible financing, pre-approved with...
Technologyaithority.com

Metricsflow Cookieless Analytics Platform Backed By Silicon Valley VC Firm

Local tech company Metricsflow recently backed by Silicon Valley-based VC fund GoAhead in push towards a more privacy-friendly user experience on the web. Newfoundland-based tech startup Metricsflow announced an investment from GoAhead Ventures, out of Silicon Valley. The recent backing by GoAhead is to strengthen the company’s cookieless analytics platform. The startup previously raised a round of financing in 2020. Metricsflow has also partnered with Salesforce and is available on Salesforce’s AppExchange, the leading enterprise cloud marketplace.
HealthPosted by
HIT Consultant

Emtiro Health Taps Innovaccer to Build a Population Health Analytics Platform for NC Managed Medicaid Care Launch

– Emtiro Health, LLC, a North Carolina-based population health company, announced its partnership with leading healthcare technology company, Innovaccer Inc. to prepare for the North Carolina Managed Medicaid Care launch and deliver the best care to the Medicaid population. – Together, they have developed a platform to support North Carolina’s...
New York City, NYAlleyWatch

Facet Data Raises $8M for its No-Code Collaborative Data Analytics Platform

Using no-code approaches to data analytics allows you to process data 5x faster than you would by writing code. Data is an integral part of a growing number of functions within organizations but traditionally there has been a siloed approach that prevents accessibility across various functional departments, limiting collaboration. Facet is a collaborative data analytics platform that allows individuals from all parts of an enterprise to seamlessly integrate data into their decision-making through its interactive front end, without knowledge of code or SQL. Data can sit anywhere on the company’s cloud infrastructure but is accessible to any team within the organization using Facet’s workspace. Facet acquired the technology from ad tech company Metamarkets, so it’s been battle-tested in the ad space but the platform is versatile enough to handle any data in any industry.