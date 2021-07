Bunting is necessary to softball in the same way Velveeta cheese is a must-have on a burger (don’t even try to say Swiss cheese is better). Unless a girl is a forceful power hitter at the plate, she probably knows how to lay down the perfect bunt. Even if she isn’t the fastest on the team, the threat of a well-placed bunt on such a tiny diamond is too important not to know how to do. Small ball wins games.