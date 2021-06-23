Cancel
How to Reduce Inflammation and Lose Weight For Good!

By Dorthy Miller Shore
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you are wondering if fasting or intermittent fasting is just another fad in the diet world, the jury is in. The research overwhelmingly supports the claims around fasting, particularly on how to reduce inflammation. In a study published in Cell, Mount Sinai researchers found that fasting reduces inflammation and improves chronic inflammatory diseases without affecting the immune system’s response to acute infections. Chronic inflammation has been linked with heart disease, diabetes, cancer, multiple sclerosis, and inflammatory bowel diseases. The Mayo Clinic also reports that research suggests that intermittent fasting may be more beneficial than other diets for reducing inflammation and improving conditions such as Alzheimer’s, arthritis, asthma, and a host of other diseases.

