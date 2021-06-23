How to Reduce Inflammation and Lose Weight For Good!

As much as we’re looking forward to post-pandemic life, many of us just can’t seem to shake the low energy, bloat, blah moods, and sleep issues we developed during lockdown. Why? From that extra glass (or two!) of wine to comfort-food binges to increased exposure to chemical cleaners, “our bodies have taken a hard hit recently, and virtually everyone now has a liver that isn’t functioning as well as it should,” notes world-renowned detox authority Alejandro Junger, MD. The good news: The liver is our most resilient organ. “Take simple steps to support its ability to detox and heal itself, and you can feel dramatically better by next week,” promises Dr. Junger, whose devotees report using his approach to quickly transform their health and shed one to two pounds every day.