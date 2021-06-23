Cancel
Celebrities

'The Bachelor': Erica Rose Drops Truth Bomb About Chris Harrison

TVShowsAce
 8 days ago
A former Bachelor contestant felt “humiliated” during a degrading challenge. Erica Rose recently made headlines for her appearance on Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 2. However, her claim to fame was appearing on The Bachelor in 2006. She shared a major truth bomb involving disgraced host Chris Harrison. She recalled...

TVShowsAce

ABOUT

This is a reality TV news site full of the latest news, interview and spoilers.

 https://www.tvshowsace.com/
Related
StyleCaster

There’s a Twist You Won’t Expect About Michael on ‘The Bachelorette’

Viewers may be surprised to learn that the Bachelorette 2021 spoilers about Michael Allio reveal a massive twist ahead for him and Katie. Michael is one of 30-plus contestants on season 17 of The Bachelorette with Katie Thurston. Katie a 30-year-old bank marketing manager from Renton, Washington, was announced as the season 17 Bachelorette at the “After the Final Rose” special for season 25 of The Bachelor with Matt James in March. Katie was a contestant on Matt’s season and was eliminated in 10th place, which makes her one of the earliest Bachelor or Bachelorette eliminees to become the lead of her own season. (Michelle Young, a 27-year-old teacher from Edina, Minnesota, was also announced as the season 18 Bachelorette. Her season will premiere later this year.)
Ok Magazine

Chris Harrison 'Blindsided And Betrayed' By Permanent Bachelor Exit, Thinks It's 'Tacky' Other Stars Are 'Gunning For His Job So Soon': Source

It’s the most dramatic season yet — at least for Chris Harrison. An OK! source claims that after nearly two decades as host of The Bachelor franchise, Harrison, 49, is privately livid with ABC’s decision to make his recent hiatus permanent. Article continues below advertisement. “He felt blindsided and betrayed,”...
Elite Daily

Yikes, Bachelor Nation Is Already Comparing 1 Of Katie's Contestants To Jed

There are usually two reasons people go on The Bachelorette: to find love or to find fame. And while it’s usually hard to tell on Night 1 who’s there ~for the right reasons,~ one contestant on Katie Thurston’s season had Bachelor Nation’s alarm bells going off in the first few moments of him being onscreen. But while Connor Brennan may have viewers major flashbacks to a previous season’s winner, there’s more to him than his hometown and hobbies.
Us Weekly

‘Bachelor’ and ‘Bachelorette’ Villains: Where Are They Now?

Some Bachelor Nation “villains” are there for the wrong reasons … and others are simply misunderstood. Courtney Robertson, for example, took back the narrative in her 2014 book, I Didn’t Come Here to Make Friends: Confessions of a Reality Show Villain. Michelle Money, meanwhile, won over Bachelor Nation after she returned for Bachelor Pad and Bachelor in Paradise.
primetimer.com

How Chris Harrison was "iced out" of The Bachelor franchise: His GMA interview with Michael Strahan was the "nail in the coffin"

In March, Harrison appeared for a pre-taped interview on the seemingly "friendly confines" confines of Good Morning America in which he apologized. But Strahan wasn't buying the apology. "His apology is his apology, but it felt like I got nothing more than a surface response," said Strahan. "Only time will tell if there is any meaning behind his words.” A source close to The Bachelor production tells The Hollywood Reporter the GMA interview was "the nail in the coffin” for Harrison’s return. While Harrison was given private assurances from higher-ups that he should remain patient and that they wanted him back, the lack of public support led Harrison to hire high-powered attorney Bryan Freedman to represent him. In the days leading up to The Bachelorette premiere earlier this month, the news of David Spade and other guest-hosts filling in for Harrison on Bachelor in Paradise made the rift untenable. “Both sides had the intention of Chris returning, and he was putting in the work in order to make that happen," the source tells The Hollywood Reporter. " And then it suddenly took a turn. He was iced out." Meanwhile, The Hollywood Reporter's report notes that while Deadline reported Harrison received a “mid-range eight-figure payoff,” a source says that number is inflated, although the actual amount was still sizable.
Daily Mail

Chris Harrison lands '$9MILLION payout from ABC' for leaving the Bachelor franchise ... after demanding $25MILLION to keep quiet about behind the scenes secrets

Chris Harrison scored a hefty payout from ABC to leave Bachelor Nation but not nearly as much as he originally demanded. The 49-year-old longtime host of The Bachelor reportedly received $9million from the network - far less than the $25million he originally demanded - Variety reported on Friday. Harrison was...
foxwilmington.com

Sean Lowe boycotting ‘Bachelor’ franchise after Chris Harrison exit

Maybe Sean Lowe needs to take a moment and say his goodbyes. The former “Bachelor” has stopped watching the franchise following Chris Harrison’s exit, according to his wife, Catherine Giudice. The 35-year-old revealed the news at an event on Wednesday, according to Us Weekly. “I’m watching it. My husband is...
Effingham Radio

Behind Chris Harrison’s Downfall, $9M Payout

Chris Harrison‘s career trajectory was dramatically altered when he sat down with former Bachelorette star Rachel Lindsay on Extra February 9th. The Bachelor Nation maestro defended Bachelor winner Rachael Kirkconnell‘s decision to attend a plantation party, essentially ending his tenure ruling Bachelor Nation since 2002 with one interview. According to...