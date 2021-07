As we return to campus, please be reminded that faculty and staff who are unvaccinated or have chosen to not complete the voluntary vaccine reporting form are required to complete the Daily Health Check each day. To facilitate compliance with this requirement, on July 1, 2021, all faculty and staff members (except those who have already opted out) will be automatically enrolled in the Daily Health Check. If you are fully vaccinated, you may opt out of completing the Daily Health Check and the proactive testing program by completing the following steps.