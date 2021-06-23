How TGK Automotive is Doing Things Differently

Steve, who is admittedly afraid of going to the mechanic, was happy to meet the team behind TGK Automotive, who’ve got locations all around the metro.. They are on a mission to remove the stress and anxiety from getting your car worked on. Husband and wife co-owners Troy and Alana Kaplan met with Steve at their Hugo location to talk about what sets their business apart from the rest. And before Steve left, he got some great tips on prepping for your next road trip.