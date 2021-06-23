Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TheStreet

Artesian Resources Corporation Declares Common Stock Dividend

By GlobeNewswire
Posted by 
TheStreet
TheStreet
 8 days ago

NEWARK, Del., June 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Artesian Resources Corporation (Nasdaq: ARTNA) announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a regular quarterly dividend on the company's Class A and Class B Common Stock. The quarterly dividend of $0.2610 is payable August 20, 2021 to shareholders of record at the close of business on August 9, 2021.

This marks Artesian 115 th consecutive quarterly dividend paid to shareholders.

About Artesian Resources

Artesian Resources Corporation operates as a holding company of wholly-owned subsidiaries offering water and wastewater services, and related services, on the Delmarva Peninsula. Artesian Water Company, the principal subsidiary, is the oldest and largest regulated water utility on the Delmarva Peninsula and has been providing water service since 1905. Artesian supplies 8.3 billion gallons of water per year through 1,368 miles of water main to nearly a third of Delaware residents.

Contact:Nicholle TaylorInvestor Relations(302) 453-6900ntaylor@artesianwater.com

Community Policy
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
714
Followers
28K+
Post
121K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Water Resources#Water Service#Common Stock Dividend#Markets#Artna#Board Of Directors#Artesian Water Company
Related
Stocksmodernreaders.com

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) by 29.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,693 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,403 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Merchants Bancorp were worth $742,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
modernreaders.com

Vident Investment Advisory LLC Has $5.07 Million Position in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC cut its position in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 561,243 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 35,219 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC owned 0.12% of Antero Midstream worth $5,068,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

Is Morgan Stanley the Dividend Stock for You?

The Federal Reserve announced last week that the 23 large U.S. banks that took its most recent stress tests passed with flying colors, meaning they had enough capital and liquidity to continue lending in a severe economic downturn (you know, like the one we had last year). The Fed said...
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.650-$1.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.760. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.80 billion-$9 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.93 billion.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Silver Spike Investment Corp. Files Registration Statement For Initial Public Offering

Silver Spike Investment Corp. ("SSIC"), a newly-organized closed-end management investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company, filed a registration statement on June 21, 2021 with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") relating to a proposed initial public offering of its common stock. SSIC has applied to have its common stock approved for listing on the NASDAQ Stock Market under the symbol "SSIC." The completion of the proposed offering depends upon several factors, including market and other conditions.
Financial ReportsPosted by
TheStreet

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. Announces The Launch Of Two Separate ATM Equity Offerings For Up To An Aggregate Of $150.0 Million Of Common Shares Of The Company

ATHENS, Greece, July 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (the "Company" or "Star Bulk") (Nasdaq: SBLK) today announced the Company entered into (i) a Sales Agreement dated July 1, 2021, with Deutsche Bank Securities ("Deutsche Bank") for the offer and sale of up to $75.0 million of common shares of the Company and (ii) a Sales Agreement dated July 1, 2021, with Jefferies LLC ("Jefferies" and together with Deutsche Bank, the "Sales Agents") for the offer and sale of up to $75.0 million of common shares of the Company.
Posted by
TheStreet

NexPoint Strategic Opportunities Fund Declares Regular Monthly Distribution

DALLAS, July 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NexPoint Strategic Opportunities Fund (NHF) - Get Report ("NHF" or the "Company") today announced its regular monthly distribution on its common stock of $0.05 per share. The distribution will be payable on July 30, 2021 to shareholders of record at the close of business July 23, 2021.
Posted by
TheStreet

Highland Income Fund Announces The Regular Monthly Distribution

DALLAS, July 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Highland Income Fund (HFRO) - Get Report ("HFRO" or the "Fund") today announced its regular monthly distribution on its common stock of $0.0770per share. The distribution will be payable on July30, 2021 to shareholders of record at the close of businessJuly23, 2021. The...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Manatuck Hill Partners LLC Purchases 117,600 Shares of MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI)

Manatuck Hill Partners LLC increased its position in shares of MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI) by 988.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 129,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 117,600 shares during the period. MGP Ingredients accounts for 2.6% of Manatuck Hill Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC’s holdings in MGP Ingredients were worth $7,660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Posted by
TheStreet

ManpowerGroup To Announce 2nd Quarter 2021 Earnings Results

MILWAUKEE, July 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ManpowerGroup (MAN) - Get Report, the world leader in innovative workforce solutions, today announced that it plans to release 2 nd quarter earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, July 20, 2021. Management will discuss the results the same day in a live webcast at 7:30 a.m. CDT ( 8:30 a.m. EDT), which can be accessed on the company's website.
StocksStreetInsider.com

Trinseo (TSE) Declares $0.08 Quarterly Dividend; 0.6% Yield

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Trinseo (NYSE: TSE) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.08 per share, or $0.32 annualized. The dividend will be payable on July 22, 2021, to stockholders of record on July...
Posted by
TheStreet

Orion Biotech Opportunities Corp. Announces The Separate Trading Of Its Class A Ordinary Shares And Warrants Commencing July 2, 2021

NEW YORK, July 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Orion Biotech Opportunities Corp. (Nasdaq: ORIAU) (the "Company" or "us") announced that, commencing July 2, 2021, holders of the units sold in the Company's initial public offering of 20,000,000 units, completed on May 17, 2021, may elect to separately trade the Class A ordinary shares and warrants included in the units. Those units that are not separated at the election of the holder will continue to trade on the Nasdaq Stock Market LLC ("Nasdaq") under the symbol "ORIAU," and the Class A ordinary shares and warrants that are separated will trade on the Nasdaq under the symbols "ORIA" and "ORIAW," respectively. Holders of the units will need to have their brokers contact Continental Stock Transfer & Trust Company, the Company's transfer agent, in order to separate the units into Class A ordinary shares and warrants.
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

Are Dividend Stocks Dead?

The U.S. stock market has been a well-oiled money-making machine for decades. Its short-term impulses can be frustrating but tend to be smoothed out over the long term. Those with the patience to tolerate the volatility have turned routine savings into generational wealth. A key attribute of many great stocks...
modernreaders.com

iEnergizer Limited (LON:IBPO) Declares Dividend of GBX 8.40

Shares of LON:IBPO opened at GBX 302 ($3.95) on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 301.56. The company has a market capitalization of £574.19 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.72. iEnergizer has a 52-week low of GBX 202 ($2.64) and a 52-week high of GBX 400 ($5.23).
StreetInsider.com

CSX Corp. (CSX) Announces 3-for-1 Stock Split

CSX Corporation (NASDAQ: CSX) today announced that its Board of Directors has approved a 3-for-1 stock split to be distributed to shareholders as a stock dividend. Each shareholder of record at the close of business on June 18, 2021, will receive two additional shares of CSX common stock for each share held as of this record date. The new shares will be distributed on June 28, 2021.
StreetInsider.com

Limoneira (LMNR) Declares $0.075 Quarterly Dividend; 1.6% Yield

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Limoneira (NASDAQ: LMNR) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.075 per share, or $0.3 annualized. The dividend will be payable on July 16, 2021, to stockholders of record on July 6, 2021, with...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. is a business development company. It is a closed-end, externally managed and non-diversified investment company. Its investment objectives are to generate current income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in floating rate loans and other investments made to the United States middle-market companies. The firm provides first lien secured debt and other opportunistic financings (mezzanine, private high yield debt, preferred and common stock) to middle market sponsors and companies. Its investments may include equity features, such as direct investments in the equity securities of borrowers or warrants or options to buy a minority interest in a portfolio company. It has investments in various sectors, including aerospace and defense; consumer services; healthcare and pharmaceuticals, and others. The firm has a value-oriented, bottoms-up investment philosophy. Its investment activities are managed by the investment advisor, PennantPark Investment Advisers LLC. “
modernreaders.com

Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Markel (NYSE:MKL) to Strong Sell

According to Zacks, “Shares of Markel Corporation have underperformed the industry in the past year. Escalating expenses continue to put strain on margin expansion. Also, exposure to catastrophe loss induces underwriting volatility. High debt level raises financial risk for the company. Nevertheless, Markel strives to grow via acquisitions and organic initiatives as these not only diversify and strengthen its portfolio but also expand its international footprint. Solid performance at Insurance and Reinsurance segments of Markel should drive premiums. Markel stands to benefit from its niche focus and effective management of insurance risk. The company is banking on the strength of its underwriting, investment and Markel Ventures operations, which position it well for long-term growth. It boasts a sturdy capital position, which enables it to deploy capital effectively.”