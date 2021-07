Hollyoaks spoilers follow. Hollyoaks star Bethannie Hare has teased the outcome for her character Cher McQueen after her scheming goes terribly wrong. Cher has recently had a difficult time after being bullied on social media, leading her down an insecure path. She also wants to use bleach to remove her birthmark in the hope that if it's gone she won't get any more nasty comments online.