Weld County officials reported 180 new COVID-19 cases in the past week, bringing the county’s cumulative count to 33,491 since the pandemic began. The county’s one-week average positive test rate is at 2.55%, down from 2.68% a week ago. In the Greeley area, that rate is 2.68%. Southeast Weld’s rate, which was the highest in the county last week, has dropped to 1.96%, the lowest in the county. Southwest Weld now has the highest rate in the county, 3.11%.