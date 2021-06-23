Cancel
Trulieve Expands Access To Medical Cannabis In Central Florida With New Winter Park Location

TALLAHASSEE, Fla., June 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (CSE: TRUL) (OTCQX: TCNNF) ("Trulieve" or "the Company"), a leading and top-performing cannabis company based in the United States, announced today the opening of a new Florida dispensary, the Company's 91st nationwide.

The latest dispensary, located in Winter Park, supports Trulieve's goal of ensuring medical cannabis patients across Florida have safe, reliable access to the medications they rely on. The dispensary expands access throughout Central Florida, joining four locations throughout nearby Orlando.

In honor of Trulieve's 85th Florida dispensary, all patients — from those new to Trulieve to the dedicated Truliever community — will be eligible for a 25% in-store discount at the new dispensary on opening day.

ANNOUNCING: Trulieve Winter Park Grand Opening WHERE: 6840 Aloma Ave., Winter Park, FL 32792 WHEN: Thursday, June 24, 2021, at 9:00 a.m.

In stores and online, patients will find Florida's largest selection of THC and CBD products in a variety of delivery methods, including edibles, smokable flower, concentrates, tinctures, topical creams, vaporizers, and more. Trulieve also offers home delivery statewide for patients and convenient in-store pickup at each of its 85 dispensaries in Florida.

To assist patients with ordering, Trulieve's entire catalog of products is available for online orders, with in-store pickup or statewide home delivery options available depending on patient preference. Additionally, Trulieve offers complimentary 30-minute virtual consultations with a Trulieve consultant to help navigate questions on products, devices, or review their doctor's recommendation. Appointments can be made on Trulieve's website and are open to all patients, whether starting their journey with medical cannabis or those with experience looking for alternative treatment options.

Trulieve continues to monitor the COVID-19 situation and to ensure the highest level of safety of our patients and staff. Per current CDC guidelines, we continue to encourage social distancing and the use of plexiglass shields. We encourage unvaccinated patients to also adhere to CDC guidelines and wear a mask in our stores.

For more information, please visit www.Trulieve.com.

About Trulieve Trulieve is primarily a vertically integrated "seed-to-sale" company in the U.S. and is the first and largest fully licensed medical cannabis company in the State of Florida. Trulieve cultivates and produces all of its products in-house and distributes those products to Trulieve-branded stores (dispensaries) throughout the State of Florida, as well as directly to patients via home delivery. Trulieve also holds licenses to operate in California, Massachusetts, Pennsylvania, Connecticut, and West Virginia. Trulieve is listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol TRUL and trades on the OTCQX market under the symbol TCNNF.

To learn more about Trulieve, visit www.Trulieve.com.

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/trulieve-expands-access-to-medical-cannabis-in-central-florida-with-new-winter-park-location-301318760.html

SOURCE Trulieve Cannabis Corp.

News Break
Health
News Break
Politics
News Break
Pharmaceuticals
Related
Virginia StatePosted by
Benzinga

Cannabis Co. On The Move: Green Thumb Industries Debuts In Virginia With Acquisition Of Dharma Pharmaceuticals

Green Thumb Industries Inc. (CSE:GTII) (OTCQX:GTBIF), the owner of Rise dispensaries, has closed the acquisition of Dharma Pharmaceuticals LLC. Based in Chicago, the cannabis consumer packaged goods company announced in May that it was looking to purchase one of the five licenses in Virginia's medical cannabis market, which would enable it to cultivate, process and sell directly to customers.
Worcester, MABusiness Insider

Trulieve Completes Acquisition of Marijuana Retail License for Dispensary Location in Worcester, Massachusetts

TALLAHASSEE, Fla., June 30, 2021 /CNW/ - Trulieve Cannabis Corp. ("Trulieve" or the "Company") (CSE: TRUL) (OTCQX: TCNNF), a leading and top-performing cannabis company in the United States, today announced the completion of an asset purchase agreement whereby Trulieve acquired a licensed adult use dispensary location from Nature's Remedy of Massachusetts, Inc. in Worcester, MA.
Winter Park, FL995qyk.com

New Gerber Baby Is From Winter Park, Florida

The new Gerber Baby is from Winter Park, Florida! Congrats to Zane, He is the newest face of Gerber. Gerber announced the winner of its 11th annual photo search – crowning Zane Kahin of Winter Park, Florida as its 2021 Gerber “spokesbaby”. Mom, Erin Kahin is a breast cancer survivor...
Public HealthPosted by
Best Life

If You're Unvaccinated, You Can't Go to This State Without Quarantining

The vast majority of U.S. states have dropped quarantine and testing requirements for entry, but for some interstate travel, you would benefit from carrying your vaccination card with you. If you're looking to visit the country's most tropical destination, you may be forced to quarantine if you're not vaccinated. Hawaii is now requiring tourists to either show proof of vaccination against COVID, quarantine, or get tested according to the state's specific protocol if they want to travel there.
PharmaceuticalsFlorida Star

To This Doctor, Medical Cannabis Is an ‘Exit Drug’

Editor’s note: This commentary is provided by the Medical Marijuana Education and Research Initiative (MMERI) of Florida A&M University. Marijuana has a history of being criticized as a “gateway drug,” meaning it’s the first step on a path leading to more potent and addictive narcotics. Dr. Joseph Rosado, an Orlando internist and qualified medical marijuana physician, passionately disputes that claim, dismissing it as an orchestrated lie that has been perpetuated since the early 1900s to demonize cannabis.
Longwood, FLPosted by
TheStreet

Branded Legacy, Inc Expands Central Florida Accounts

Longwood, Florida, June 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Branded Legacy, Inc. (OTCQB: BLEG), a holding company focused on the commercial development of hemp and cannabinoid-infused beverages, along with an array of CBD topicals and tinctures, announces expansion of sales in Central Florida Territory. The Company hired a sales executive to...
MarketsPosted by
The Motley Fool

Better Cannabis Stock: Curaleaf vs. Trulieve

When you are looking at top multi-state cannabis operators to invest in, it's impossible to avoid including Curaleaf Holdings (OTC:CURLF) and Trulieve Cannabis (OTC:TCNNF) in any serious analysis. Both stocks are dominating the U.S. pot market right now and have more than doubled in value over the past year, soundly outperforming the Horizons Marijuana Life Sciences ETF, which is up just 38% over the same period.
Winter Park, FLorlandoweekly.com

Medical marijuana dispensary planned for just outside Winter Park

Winter Park does not allow medical marijuana dispensaries within city limits. That hasn't stopped one dispensary from opening as close as they can to the town without getting their eyes red. Trulieve Cannabis Corp. from Quincy, Massachusetts is opening a new location just outside the city at 6840 Aloma Avenue.
Healthktwb.com

South Dakota medical cannabis website

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO.com) — This week Governor Kristi Noem, along with the South Dakota Department of Health and the South Dakota Department of Education, launched medcannabis.sd.gov, a website to answer questions and provide information about the upcoming medical cannabis program set to take effect on July 1. Medical cannabis will...
Youngsville, LAPosted by
Developing Lafayette

Prodigy Early Learning, A Florida-based Preschool Is Expanding With First Out-of-state Location In Youngsville

A new Florida-based preschool, called Prodigy Early Learning, is coming soon to Chemin Metairie Pkwy in Youngsville. It’s located just past the Youngsville Sports Complex on the right between the roundabouts. “Prodigy Early Learning’s central focus is to prepare children for tomorrow’s world.”. “Currently our locations are in Florida. We...
EconomyPosted by
TheStreet

Duke Energy Florida Proposal Would Expand Low-income Programs

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., July 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Duke Energy Florida today filed a proposal with the Florida Public Service Commission to provide additional assistance to customers through the company's low-income programs. "Our customers remain our top priority. Duke Energy Florida is committed to assisting all of our customers, especially...
PharmaceuticalsNewswise

Chula Taps into Medical Cannabis and Expands the Product Line

“Cannabis” is a high-value cash crop with immense benefits in medicine, health, nutrition, and beauty. As soon as the Thai government had given the green light, Chulalongkorn was ready to join hands with the private sector and concerning government agencies to accelerate the research and development of a vast assortment of cannabis products.