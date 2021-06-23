Cancel
ENSPIRA Earns Certification As LGBT Business Enterprise® From National LGBT Chamber Of Commerce

LOS ANGELES, June 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Enspira , an innovative human resources (HR) consultancy and technology firm, today announced receiving certification as a Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender (LGBT) Business Enterprise ® (Certified LGBTBE ®) through the National LGBT Chamber of Commerce (NGLCC) Supplier Diversity Initiative. The NGLCC is the business voice of the LGBT community and serves as the nation's exclusive certifying body for LGBT-owned and operated businesses.

"As a member of the LGBTQ community and Founder and CEO of Enspira, I am proud of this LGBTBE certification. It underscores our commitment to DEIB and our efforts towards making lasting change," said Kurt Landon.

"As a member of the LGBTQ community and Founder and CEO of Enspira, I am proud to see our firm become a Certified LGBTBE through the NGLCC, the largest LGBT economic advocacy and business development organization in the world," said Kurt Landon . "I have spent much of my career advocating for marginalized communities, and at Enspira, we are committed to making lasting change and work every day with our clients to instill diversity, equity, inclusion and belonging (DEIB) in all aspects of the workplace. Whether providing guidance on DEIB or assisting organizations with their talent and culture needs, as a certified LGBTBE, Enspira is here to help."

Companies and organizations can engage Enspira for DEIB and other custom HR solutions. With the LGBTBE certification, Enspira can also be the consultancy of choice to help them meet their growing supplier diversity goals and requirements. Over one-third of Fortune 500 companies recognize this certification and partner with NGLCC to create fully LGBT-inclusive supply chains. Enspira brings deep expertise and commitment to DEIB and can serve for-profit and nonprofit organizations of all sizes and industries.

"We are so pleased to welcome Enspira to the ever-expanding network of NGLCC Certified LGBT Business Enterprises and the hundreds of corporations and government agencies eager to put them to work," said NGLCC Co-Founder and President Justin Nelson and Co-Founder and CEO Chance Mitchell . "According to NGLCC's groundbreaking America's LGBT Economy report, America's estimated 1.4 million LGBT business owners, many of them NGLCC certified, add over $1.7 trillion to the GDP and create tens of thousands of new jobs. We are proud to count Enspira among those who prove every day that LGBT businesses are the future of the American economy."

About NGLCC The National LGBT Chamber of Commerce is the business voice of the LGBT community and the largest global not-for-profit advocacy organization specifically dedicated to expanding economic opportunities and advancements for LGBT people. NGLCC is the exclusive certification body for LGBT-owned businesses. www.nglcc.org

NGLCC Media Contact Press@nglcc.org 202.234.9181

About Enspira : Enspira started with the simple philosophy in mind: deliver fit-for-purpose, client-focused HR solutions that help people be inspired, grow and thrive, so their organization does too. Founded in 2018 by Kurt Landon , Enspira is an innovative and LGBTQ-owned HR consultancy and technology firm headquartered in Southern California, helping clients with their people needs and consistently delivering the most practical and pragmatic ways to implement them within their organizations. Through the combination of its Startup Studio and Innovation Lab, Consulting Services and Technology Solutions business units, Enspira's winning team of HR experts collectively bring hundreds of years of diverse, cross-industry and global experience. Learn more at enspirahr.com and follow @enspirahr .

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/enspira-earns-certification-as-lgbt-business-enterprise-from-national-lgbt-chamber-of-commerce-301318746.html

SOURCE Enspira

