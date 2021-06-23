Cancel
BNC Reaches Carriage Agreement With Verizon Fios TV, Becomes Nation's Fastest Growing News Network

TALLAHASSEE, Fla., June 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BNC, the nation's first and only 24/7 news network committed to covering the unique perspectives, challenges and successes of Black and Brown communities, has achieved another widescale distribution agreement. Launching this week, Verizon Fios TV subscribers have the option to watch BNC on Fios TV Channel 612 and through the Fios TV "Widgets" menu on Verizon Fios TV One, Fios TV One Mini, VMS1100 and the IPC1100 platforms. The announcement was made today by Princell Hair, President and CEO, BNC.

With the addition of Verizon Fios TV's more than 3.7 million subscriber base, BNC's total distribution in North America continues to expand at a rapid pace, making it the nation's fastest growing news network over the last 12 months and achieving an astounding annual growth percentage increase of 1800%.

The Fios TV agreement follows a steadfast pattern of other recent distribution agreements with linear pay-tv providers that include Xfinity (Ch. 1116), DIRECTV (Ch.342), Spectrum, Dish (Ch.360) and more. BNC has also reached agreements with Roku Channel (Ch.173), Amazon Fire TV, Pluto (Ch. 230), Tubi, Samsung TV Plus (Ch. 1024), Vizio and other OTT platforms making the network accessible on more than 200 million internet-connected devices.

"We are pleased to reach this important distribution agreement with Verizon Fios TV and continue BNC's strong growth trajectory during a period of contraction for most of the industry," said Princell Hair, CEO of BNC. "Linear and digital platforms are seeing increasing value in BNC's unprecedented coverage of the experiences unfolding in Black and Brown communities as well as perspectives, viewpoints and stories that are not presented anywhere else."

Verizon Fios TV is available across New England and the Mid-Atlantic. The agreement launching this week increases BNC's availability throughout key metro areas in New Jersey, New York, Maryland, Delaware, Massachusetts, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Virginia and Washington, D.C.

An example of BNC's unique value proposition was on display this past weekend when the network provided an unmatched level of dedicated programming to celebrate Juneteenth and the emancipation of Black slaves in America. Multi-day coverage from June 18-20 featured reports from Juneteenth celebrations across the nation, special historical features, a day of service, special interviews and events that aired across all day parts to commemorate the holiday's historical significance. BNC also hosted a community festival in the historic Castleberry Hill neighborhood of Atlanta, partnering with Black-owned businesses that create inspiring art, amazing food, great music and more to stage an uplifting celebration of Black culture.

BNC's dedication to truth remains at the core of its mission to provide news free of bias and constraints, filling a major need for balanced reporting in today's media landscape. Unlike the legacy cable news networks with established left or right-leaning positions, BNC is committed to presenting all sides of the issues and empowering viewers to form their own opinions.

About BNCBNC is the nation's fastest growing news network and the only provider of 24/7 multiplatform programming dedicated to covering the unique perspectives, challenges and successes of Black and Brown communities. Available on most major cable and satellite systems and accessible on more than 200 million connected devices and OTT platforms, BNC provides in-depth analysis and viewpoints that illuminate, contextualize and celebrate people of color and their experiences. BNC's commitment to truth and inclusivity is evident in its authentic, unbiased and unapologetic mission to inform, entertain and empower viewers. Please connect with us at bnc.tv and on Facebook , Instagram , and Twitter .

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bnc-reaches-carriage-agreement-with-verizon-fios-tv-becomes-nations-fastest-growing-news-network-301318725.html

SOURCE BNC

