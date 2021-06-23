Cancel
Health Services

Riverside Oral Surgery Acquires Metropolitan Craniofacial Center, P.A.

 8 days ago

RIVER EDGE, N.J., June 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Riverside Oral Surgery, the Official Oral Surgeons of the NJ Devils, with locations in River Edge, Westwood, Englewood, Livingston, Chatham, and Edison, announces the acquisition of Metropolitan Craniofacial Center, P.A. with locations in West Orange, West Caldwell, and Parsippany. This acquisition immediately expands Riverside's footprint to a total of nine service locations in New Jersey making it the largest surgeon owned and operated oral and maxillofacial surgery practice in the state.

Metropolitan Craniofacial Center, P.A. was founded by Cyrus. J Amato, DDS and has been owned and operated by the highly respected trio of oral and maxillofacial surgeons Henry J. Falk, DDS, Gary J. Vitale, DMD and Theodore A. Niebloom, DMD. All three surgeons have held or currently hold significant department head, leadership, and faculty positions at renowned New Jersey institutions such as RWJ St. Barnabas Medical Center in Livingston, the Institute of Craniofacial Surgery at RWJ Barnabas Health Center in Livingston, and the Short Hills Surgery Center in Millburn.

Regarding Metropolitan's joining Riverside, Dr. Falk states: "After long consideration of options to transition our practice moving forward my partners and I felt joining Riverside Oral Surgery was the right choice. We feel strongly that Dr.'s Auerbach and Cho and their entire team of surgeons and staff share our philosophy of striving for excellence in patient care in state-of-the-art facilities. We look forward to an exciting relationship together."

Riverside's founder, managing partner, and Instagram's " BloodyToothGuy," Dr. Jason M. Auerbach notes "When looking to expand our brand of oral and maxillofacial surgery deeper into the Essex and Morris County markets Metropolitan's patient centric focus and attention to detail made this partnership an obvious fit.  We look forward to fostering established relationships and building new ones by doubling down on the optimal patient experience...each and every time."

For further information contact: pr@vybermedia.com

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/riverside-oral-surgery-acquires-metropolitan-craniofacial-center-pa-301318777.html

SOURCE Riverside Oral Surgery

