Unisys Strengthens Security With Unbound CORE For Centralized Key Management

By PR Newswire
Posted by 
TheStreet
TheStreet
 8 days ago

NEW YORK, June 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Unbound Security, the leader in enterprise cryptography management and security solutions, announced that Unisys Corporation (UIS) - Get Report has deployed Unbound CORE to strengthen its security with centralized management of code signing and cryptographic keys.

Unisys, the global IT solutions company, chose Unbound CORE to unify the key management and security policies across the organization - both for security standards and for efficiency. Alongside key management, they also required the capability to ensure the code it was developing was not being modified without appropriate permissions.

Unbound CORE creates a virtual mesh of an enterprise's key management and protection devices, wherever they are - in any data center and any cloud. The deployment at Unisys supports code signing, digital certificates and encryption key management across the entire business life cycle, from app development to service delivery and transaction support.

Mathew Newfield, chief information officer and chief security officer at Unisys, stated: "While we were already doing cryptographic key management, we had different standards and technologies in place, resulting in uneven capabilities. Unbound has enabled us to standardize and is a trusted partner in providing us with innovative security solutions for our entire global data security team. Unbound not only provides us with the highest level of security for our organization, but also seamless customer support, and they have been in constant contact for feedback, questions, and support."

Based on multiparty computation (MPC), Unbound CORE eliminates the possibility of single point of failure in any cryptographic key, transaction, or operation. Unbound CORE platform includes an information security suite for solving encryption challenges associated with cryptographic infrastructure, data tokenization and code signing; an identity security suite that eliminates the need for soft/hard tokens and OTP otherwise required in an MFA architecture; and a crypto asset security suite that protects blockchains using policy-based transaction approvals. Unisys uses CORE for key management and advanced code signing.

Prof. Yehuda Lindell, chief executive officer at Unbound Security, stated: "All too often, key management is siloed and fragmented, which creates inefficiencies and a barrier to business growth. With this partnership, Unisys is able to better serve its clients and reduce operational overhead while significantly improving the company's security posture all at once. We look forward to continue building on a relationship that is rooted on innovation, trust and a forward vision."

To learn more about Unbound CORE and how it's deployed at Unisys, please listen to former Gartner Analyst and now Director of Emerging Security Trends at SANS, John Pescatore, as he conducts a hands-on interview with Mathew Newfield to get a deeper dive into his security vision for Unisys, cybersecurity and cryptography in SANS' latest installment of their WhatWorks Series, Deploying Effective and Efficient Key Management Services Across All Business Services .

To learn more about how Unisys is using Unbound CORE, read the case study here.

About UnboundUnbound Security is the global leader in cryptography and empowers enterprise customers worldwide to confidently secure, manage and authenticate all critical business transactions, information, identity and digital assets - anywhere, anytime. Unbound Security CORE is the enterprise platform of choice for secure key management, trusted by many of the world's largest banks and Fortune 500 companies. Unbound Security is a recent recipient of the Deloitte Fast 500 award and is headquartered in New York, with research and development facilities in Tel Aviv.

www.unboundsecurity.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

About UnisysUnisys is a global IT solutions company that delivers successful outcomes for the most demanding businesses and governments. Unisys offerings include digital workplace services, cloud and infrastructure services, software operating environments for high-intensity enterprise computing, business process solutions and application development services. Unisys integrates security into all of its solutions. For more information on how Unisys delivers for its clients across the government, financial services and commercial markets, visit www.unisys.com.

Follow Unisys on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Media Contact: Marcella P. Arthur press@unboundsecurity.comTel. +1 (908) 601-2333

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/unisys-strengthens-security-with-unbound-core-for-centralized-key-management-301318744.html

SOURCE Unbound Security

