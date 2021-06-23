Cancel
Winni Playhouse begins 18th season of live theatre

laconiadailysun.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMEREDITH — After a quiet eight months, the Winnipesaukee Playhouse’s campus sprung back to action at the beginning of June as the theatre company welcomed the technical team and actors back to kick off the 2021 season. While the original 2020 season was condensed into a small, three-show run last fall, the 2021 season has been expanded to encompass three plays and four musicals from June through October. The theme, “Small and Beautiful,” represents that each show will be on a smaller scale, but the expanded season will allow for shows that take place both indoors and on the theatre’s new outdoor stage, through summer and early fall.

