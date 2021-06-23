Cancel
Chicago, IL

VP of Lending for Team Hochberg | ‘Co-signing is great as long as the other person you’re co-signing for is making the payments on time’

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Vice President of Lending for Team Hochberg at Homeside Financial and host of Home Sweet Home Chicago on WGN Radio every Saturday from 10am-1pm, David Hochberg, answers your questions. Tune in while David talks about co-signing for loans and what to do if your co-signee is late on payments. To learn more about Team Hochberg and what they can do for you go to 56david.com or call them at 1-855-56-DAVID, that’s 1-855-563-2843.

