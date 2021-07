Last year, the Montclair High School’s class of 2020 didn’t get a prom, or a Project Graduation bus parade, or a graduation in the amphitheater. This class didn’t have any chance to properly bid farewell to their high school years or to each other. This Friday, June 18th, the Class of 2020 has the opportunity to celebrate together at their one and only class event, a Project Graduation-style event one year later. Since significant fundraising was cut short during the pandemic, not enough funds were raised to provide transportation. Please consider a donation of any size (no donation is too small) to help provide them with buses to take them safely to and from the event, giving them the evening they’ve been waiting for all year. They are halfway to their goal to provide transportation, but need your support!