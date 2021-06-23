$ 4.3 Billion Growth Expected In Global Eczema Therapeutics Market 2021-2025 | Technavio

NEW YORK, June 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The eczema therapeutics market is expected to grow by USD 4.30 billion during 2021-2025, according to Technavio. The report offers a detailed analysis of the impact of COVID-19 pandemic on the eczema therapeutics market in optimistic, probable, and pessimistic forecast scenarios.

The eczema therapeutics market will witness a neutral impact during the forecast period owing to the widespread growth of the COVID-19 pandemic. As per Technavio's pandemic-focused market research, market growth is likely to increase in 2021 as compared to 2020.

Key Considerations for Market Forecast:

Impact of lockdowns, supply chain disruptions, demand destruction, and change in customer behavior

Optimistic, probable, and pessimistic scenarios for all markets as the impact of pandemic unfolds

Pre- as well as post-COVID-19 market estimates

Quarterly impact analysis and updates on market estimates

Major Five Eczema Therapeutics Market Participants:

AbbVie Inc.: The company offers eczema therapeutics under the brand name RINVOQ.

Alliance Pharma Plc: The company offers eczema therapeutics under the brand name Hydromol.

Bausch Health Companies Inc.: The company offers eczema therapeutics under the brand name DUOBRII Lotion.

Bayer AG: The company offers eczema therapeutics under the brand names Bepanthen and Canesten.

Eli Lilly and Co.: The company offers eczema therapeutics under the brand name OLUMIANT.

Eczema Therapeutics Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Eczema therapeutics market is segmented as below:

Geography

North America

Europe

Asia

ROW

Indication

Atopic Dermatitis

Contact Dermatitis

Others

The eczema therapeutics market is driven by the high prevalence of atopic dermatitis, strong pipeline landscape, and increasing product launches. In addition, other factors such as increasing healthcare expenditure and geopolitical uncertainties are expected to trigger the eczema therapeutics market toward witnessing a CAGR of over 9% during the forecast period.

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

