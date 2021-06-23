Cancel
Economy

PFI Advisors Launches New Digital Consulting Platform, The COO Society, To Foster Professional Management For RIAs

LOS ANGELES, June 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- PFI Advisors announces the launch of The COO Society, a new digital consulting platform designed to provide RIAs of all sizes the resources they need to achieve their strategic growth goals while maintaining and improving the high level of service their clients have come to expect from them. By promoting and educating professional managers across the industry, The COO Society will enable firms to grow and sustain profitability by allowing RIA owners to focus on high-level strategy, while empowering their teams to execute that strategy by leveraging both people and technology.

"One of the primary goals of The COO Society is to help independent RIAs benefit from the massive value that dedicated operations professionals bring to their firms' growth initiatives," explains Matt Sonnen, Founder and CEO of PFI Advisors. "By breaking down our expertise into digestible pieces that members can consume on their own schedule, we hope to provide RIAs of all size with the skills needed to effectively run their business and drive growth in a profitable fashion."

PFI Advisors offers a wide range of services supporting RIA owners and their operations professionals on an individual basis. Since its launch in 2015, PFI Advisors has worked closely with operations professionals at 65 RIAs collectively managing over $230 billion in assets to help them manage their growth. The new service will be available to all RIAs so they may leverage industry-leading training on their own schedules, from the comfort of their home or office.

"As we discuss on our COO Roundtable podcast every month, RIA operations professionals are usually too busy to attend a webinar in the middle of the day. We've designed The COO Society to allow members the ability to gain practical education at any time of day or night, or even on the weekends," says Sonnen.

The COO Society can help RIAs develop the capabilities to manage the operational and HR aspects of their firms, tie operations decisions to compliance requirements, improve workflows and increase the overall scale and efficiency of the firm. The platform focuses on three multi-course "learning paths" of Technology, Human Resources, and Business Administration, which serve as valuable training for anyone from a new client service associate to a veteran COO.

In addition to these core learning paths, the community platform will feature monthly interviews with vendors, consultants, and leaders of influence. The first set of interviews include industry luminaries such as Mark Tibergien, Julie Littlechild and Kelli Cruz. With these interviews, PFI Advisors asks guests to offer their outside perspective on course content and provide real-world examples of the topics covered in the monthly lesson plans. Also interspersed among the course content are virtual consultations with PFI Advisors' Founder and CEO, Matt Sonnen. These multiple-choice questions will elicit a unique video response from Mr. Sonnen, depending on which answer a member selects from the menu.

PFI Advisors' service offerings have traditionally been oriented towards larger firms looking for expert guidance in maximizing operational efficiencies and profitability, but The COO Society gives independent RIAs of any size ongoing access to Matt Sonnen and PFI's extensive expertise.

To learn more about The COO Society, click here.

To learn more about PFI Advisors, visit https://pfiadvisors.com/. Follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn, or subscribe to our blog or our podcast.

About PFI Advisors

PFI Advisors ("Promoting Financial Independence") was founded in 2015 with the following mission in mind:

To further evolve the RIA industry from a collection of practices to businesses, and to be a continued voice in validating the industry as a legitimate landing spot for billion-dollar teams and their clients.

PFI Advisors is an operational consulting firm that supports the unique back office, technology, and operational needs of RIAs in growth mode. PFI Advisors conducts Technology Assessments, manages Technology Conversions, and provides M&A Preparation and Integration Services to RIAs seeking growth support. The firm announced the launch of COO Resource in January 2018, an ongoing retainer-based service in which RIAs and their Chief Operating Officers can leverage the knowledge and expertise of PFI. The firm also hosts a popular monthly podcast, The COO Roundtable, which highlights the tremendously important work operations professionals perform on a daily basis and strives to educate the RIA industry on how to build more impactful and profitable enterprises.

For breakaway advisors, PFI Advisors manages full RIA set up and transition to Independence, including office buildout, RIA infrastructure development, client transition, and billing services - all for a simple consulting fee. There is no complicated long-term AUM fee structure or equity stake required to build the firm's future and provide advisors financial independence.

Media Contact:

Sandra Saldana(424) 336-9755 ssaldana@pfiadvisors.com

Michaela MoralesJConnelly(973) 224-7152 mmorales@jconnelly.com

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pfi-advisors-launches-new-digital-consulting-platform-the-coo-society-to-foster-professional-management-for-rias-301318745.html

SOURCE PFI Advisors

