Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

ROSEN, A LEADING LAW FIRM, Encourages RLX Technology Inc. Investors With Losses Over $100K To Secure Counsel Before Important August 9 Deadline In Securities Class Action - RLX

By Business Wire
Posted by 
TheStreet
TheStreet
 8 days ago

WHY:Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, reminds purchasers of the American Depository Shares ("ADSs") of RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE: RLX) pursuant and/or traceable to the offering documents issued in connection with RLX's initial public offering ("IPO") on or about January 22, 2021, of the important August 9, 2021 lead plaintiff deadline.

SO WHAT: If you purchased RLX securities during the Class Period you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out of pocket fees or costs through a contingency fee arrangement.

WHAT TO DO NEXT:To join the RLX class action, go to http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-2108.html or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com for information on the class action. A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than August 9, 2021. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation.

WHY ROSEN LAW:We encourage investors to select qualified counsel with a track record of success in leadership roles. Often, firms issuing notices do not have comparable experience or resources. The Rosen Law Firm represents investors throughout the globe, concentrating its practice in securities class actions and shareholder derivative litigation. Rosen Law Firm has achieved the largest ever securities class action settlement against a Chinese Company. Rosen Law Firm was Ranked No. 1 by ISS Securities Class Action Services for number of securities class action settlements in 2017. The firm has been ranked in the top 4 each year since 2013 and has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for investors. In 2019 alone the firm secured over $438 million for investors. In 2020, founding partner Laurence Rosen was named by law360 as a Titan of Plaintiffs' Bar. Many of the firm's attorneys have been recognized by Lawdragon and Super Lawyers.

DETAILS OF THE CASE:According to the lawsuit, the offering documents misstated and/or omitted facts concerning RLX's then-existing exposure to China's ongoing campaign to establish a national standard for e-cigarettes, which would bring them in line with traditional tobacco offerings such as ordinary cigarette regulations, and that RLX's reported financials were not nearly as robust as the offering documents projected nor were they indicative of future results. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

To join the RLX class action, go to http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-2108.html or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com for information on the class action.

No Class Has Been Certified. Until a class is certified, you are not represented by counsel unless you retain one. You may select counsel of your choice. You may also remain an absent class member and do nothing at this point. An investor's ability to share in any potential future recovery is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff.

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/the-rosen-law-firm, on Twitter: https://twitter.com/rosen_firm or on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/rosenlawfirm/.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210623005894/en/

Community Policy
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
715
Followers
28K+
Post
121K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Securities Class Action#Class Actions#Ipo#Rlx Technology Inc#American#Court#The Rosen Law Firm#Chinese#Super Lawyers#Linkedin#Twitter#Businesswire Com
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NYSE
News Break
Business
News Break
Economy
News Break
Facebook
Country
China
Related
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

The Law Offices Of Frank R. Cruz Announces The Filing Of A Securities Class Action On Behalf Of ChemoCentryx, Inc. (CCXI) Investors

LOS ANGELES, July 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of persons and entities that purchased or otherwise acquired ChemoCentryx, Inc. ("ChemoCentryx" or the "Company") (CCXI) - Get Report common stock between November 26, 2019 and May 6, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period"). ChemoCentryx investors have until July 6, 2021 to file a lead plaintiff motion.
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

Robinhood reveals financial, legal bruises in IPO filing

(Reuters) - Robinhood Markets Inc on Thursday set the stage for its hotly anticipated stock market launch, after settling legal fines it said were unlikely to be its last and revealing a massive surge in growth in its initial public offering filing. The online brokerage, which was at the center...
LawPosted by
TheStreet

Deadline Reminder: Law Offices Of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors Of Looming Deadline In The Class Action Lawsuit Against AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ACRX)

BENSALEM, Pa., July 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Law Offices of Howard G. Smith reminds investors of the upcoming August 9, 2021deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in the case filed on behalf of investors who purchased AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ("AcelRx" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: ACRX ) securities between March 17, 2020 and February 12, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period").
EconomyPosted by
TheStreet

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP, A Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Announces The Filing Of A Securities Class Action On Behalf Of Rekor Systems, Inc. F/k/a Novume Solutions, Inc. (REKR) Investors

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP ("GPM"), a leading national shareholder rights law firm, announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of investors who purchased or otherwise acquired Rekor Systems, Inc. f/k/a Novume Solutions, Inc. ("Rekor" or the "Company") (REKR) - Get Report securities between April 12, 2019 and May 25, 2021 inclusive (the "Class Period"). Rekor investors have until August 30, 2021to file a lead plaintiff motion.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Pomerantz Law Firm Announces The Filing Of A Class Action Against Array Technologies, Inc. F/k/a ATI Intermediate Holdings, LLC And Certain Officers And Directors - ARRY

NEW YORK, July 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Array Technologies, Inc. f/k/a ATI Intermediate Holdings, LLC ("Array" or the "Company") (ARRY) - Get Report and certain of its officers and directors. The class action, filed in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York, and docketed under 21-cv-05658, is on behalf of:
LawPosted by
TheStreet

SHAREHOLDER ACTION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Reminds Investors Of A Class Action Lawsuit Against Rocket Companies, Inc. And Encourages Investors With Losses In Excess Of $100,000 To Contact The Firm

The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, reminds investors of a class action lawsuit against Rocket Companies, Inc. ("Rocket" or "the Company") (RKT) - Get Report for violations of §§10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP, A Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Announces Investigation Of Rocket Companies, Inc. (RKT) On Behalf Of Investors

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP ("GPM"), a leading national shareholder rights law firm, today announced that it has commenced an investigation on behalf of Rocket Companies, Inc. ("Rocket" or the "Company") (RKT) - Get Report investors concerning the Company's possible violations of the federal securities laws. If you suffered a...
LawPosted by
TheStreet

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders With Losses On Their Investment In Rekor Systems, Inc. F/k/a Novume Solutions, Inc., Of Class Action Lawsuit And Upcoming Deadline - REKR; NVMM

NEW YORK, July 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Rekor Systems, Inc. f/k/a Novume Solutions, Inc. ("Rekor" or the "Company") (REKR) - Get Report ; (NVMM) and certain of its officers. The class action, filed in the United States District Court for the District of Maryland, Northern Division, and docketed under 21-cv-01604, is on behalf of a class consisting of all persons and entities other than Defendants that purchased or otherwise acquired Rekor securities between April 12, 2019 and May 25, 2021, both dates inclusive (the "Class Period"), seeking to recover damages caused by Defendants' violations of the federal securities laws and to pursue remedies under Sections 10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (the "Exchange Act") and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder, against the Company and certain of its top officials.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation Reminds Stockholders To Vote In Favor Of Business Combination With Hyzon

MENLO PARK, Calif., July 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation (DCRB) - Get Report ("DCRB"), a publicly-traded special purpose acquisition company, reminds its stockholders to vote in favor of the previously announced business combination (the "Business Combination") with Hyzon Motors Inc. ("Hyzon"), a leading supplier of zero-emission, hydrogen fuel cell-powered commercial vehicles.
Businessbizjournals

Robinhood agrees to pay $70M to end regulatory probes

Robinhood Financial LLC has agreed to pay $70 million to settle probes by regulators who said that it misled customers, approved ineligible traders and locked millions out of trading due to inadequate supervision of its technology. The settlement comes as the Menlo Park-based online trading unicorn prepares to go public...
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Reminds Investors Of Looming Deadline In The Class Action Lawsuit Against RLX Technology Inc. (RLX)

LOS ANGELES, June 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP ("GPM") reminds investors of the upcoming August 9, 2021 deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in the class action filed on behalf of investors who purchased or otherwise acquired RLX Technology Inc. ("RLX" or the "Company") (NYSE: RLX) American Depositary Shares ("ADSs" or "shares") pursuant or traceable to the Registration Statement and Prospectus issued in connection with RLX's January 2021 initial public offering ("IPO").
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Announces Investor Securities Fraud Class Action Lawsuit Filed Against Athira Pharma, Inc. - ATHA

RADNOR, Pa., June 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The law firm of Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP announces that securities fraud class action lawsuits have been filed against Athira Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATHA) ("Athira") on behalf of those who purchased or acquired Athira common stock: a) pursuant and/or traceable to the registration statement and prospectus (collectively, the "Registration Statement") issued in connection with Athira's September 2020 initial public offering ("IPO"); and/or b) between September 18, 2020 and June 17, 2021 , inclusive (the "Class Period").
New York City, NYPosted by
TheStreet

The Glimpse Group Announces Pricing Of $12.3 Million Initial Public Offering And Nasdaq Listing Under Ticker Symbol 'VRAR'

NEW YORK, June 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- The Glimpse Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: VRAR) ("Glimpse" or the "Company"), a diversified Virtual Reality and Augmented Reality ("VR" and "AR") platform company providing enterprise-focused VR and AR software & services solutions, today announced the pricing of an underwritten initial public offering of 1,750,000 shares of common stock at a public offering price of $7.00 per share for gross proceeds of approximately $12.3 million, prior to deducting underwriting discounts, commissions, and other offering expenses. In addition, the Company has granted the underwriters a 45-day option to purchase up to an additional 262,500 shares at the public offering price less the underwriting discounts and commissions. The offering is expected to close on or about July 6, 2021, subject to satisfaction of customary closing conditions.
Financial ReportsPosted by
TheStreet

Torrid Holdings Inc. Announces Pricing Of Initial Public Offering

Torrid Holdings Inc. ("Torrid" or the "Company") today announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 11.0 million shares of its common stock to be sold by certain of Torrid's existing shareholders at a price of $21.00 per share. In addition, the selling shareholders have granted the underwriters a 30-day option to buy an additional 1.65 million shares of common stock from such selling shareholders at the initial public offering price, less the underwriting discount and commissions. Torrid will not receive any proceeds from the sale of the shares by the selling shareholders. The shares are expected to begin trading on the New York Stock Exchange ("NYSE") on July 1, 2021, under the ticker symbol "CURV". The offering is expected to close on July 6, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Absci Announces Filing Of Registration Statement For Proposed Initial Public Offering

VANCOUVER, Wash., June 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Absci Corporation ("Absci"), the synthetic biology company unlocking the potential of proteins as next-generation therapeutics, announced today that it has filed a registration statement on Form S-1 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") relating to a proposed initial public offering of shares of its common stock. The number of shares to be offered and the price range for the proposed offering have not yet been determined. Absci has applied to list its common stock on The Nasdaq Global Market under the symbol ABSI.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

OCGN Shareholder Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Ocugen, Inc. Investors Of Class Action And Encourages Shareholders To Contact The Firm

Attorney Advertising-- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC notifies investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Ocugen, Inc. ("Ocugen" or "the Company") (OCGN) - Get Report and certain of its directors on behalf of shareholders who purchased or otherwise acquired Ocugen securities between February 2, 2021 and June 2, 2021 (the "Class Period"). Such investors are encouraged to join this case by visiting the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/ocgn.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Files Class Action Suit Against Rocket Companies, Inc. And Announces Opportunity For Investors With Substantial Losses To Lead Case - RKT

Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP today announced that it filed a class action seeking to represent purchasers of Rocket Companies, Inc. (RKT) - Get Report Class A common stock during the period between February 25, 2021 and May 5, 2021, both dates inclusive (the "Class Period"). The Rocket Companies class action lawsuit was filed in the Eastern District of Michigan and is captioned Qaiyum v. Rocket Companies, Inc., No. 21-cv-11528. The Rocket Companies class action lawsuit charges Rocket Companies and certain of its executives with violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.