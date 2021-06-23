Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cars

Gujarat Releases Comprehensive EV Policy

By NRDC
CleanTechnica
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOriginally published on NRDC Expert Blog. The Indian state of Gujarat has launched a progressive and future-looking electric vehicles (EV) policy today. One out of every three passenger cars manufactured in India come from Gujarat. The state’s announcement today will provide a fillip to the electric mobility ecosystem in the country.

cleantechnica.com
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Economy#Nrdc#Indian#Ev#Fame Ii#Gujarat Ev Policy#Electric Mobility#India Program#Technician#Patreon#Cleantech Talk
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Electric Vehicles
News Break
Manufacturing
Country
India
News Break
Cars
Related
CarsPosted by
TechRadar

Indian States vie with each other on EV policy and incentives - Gujarat, the latest

The Indian government recently announced the biggest update to the FAME II (Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of Hybrid and Electric Vehicles) policy, which will further accelerate EV adoption in the country Concomitantly, several Indian States, at least 12 by last count, have notified or have draft EV policies, as India chases its ambitious goal of reaching 30% EV penetration by 2030.
Carsgizmochina.com

Revolt e-Bike expects a spike in sales of EVs in India’s Gujarat due to the new cash-back policy

The Indian state of Gujarat is implementing an Electric Vehicle policy that aims to provide incentives for renewable energy solutions to the transportation challenges in the state. It will see the state government paying Rs 10,000 per kWh as Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) to electric bike customers for every unit that they purchase in the state. The policy takes effect from July 1 and could kickstart a rush for two-wheeler electric vehicles in the state of Gujarat.
Energy Industryhoustonmirror.com

Tirupati Rice Bran Oil becomes No 1 Brand in Gujarat

Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], June 28 (ANI/ThePRTree): Tirupati, one of the leading edible oil brands of India has emerged as the No. 1 brand in the Rice Bran Oil category in Gujarat. With persistent quality measures and health-friendly contents, Tirupati rice bran oil has always been a highly-sought after edible oil...
Energy Industryalbuquerqueexpress.com

Cygni Energy and Attero tie-up

New Delhi [India], June 30 (ANI/PNN): In line with the vision that the essence of circular economy is to redefine the way we consider growth, Cygni Energy has now joined hands with Attero, a leader in responsible recycling, for their Lithium battery recycling. The recycling of EV and ESS batteries...
WorldCleanTechnica

EVPLUGIN Emobility Solutions Launches Public EV Fast Charging Station Network In Kigali

There are a lot of exciting developments on Rwanda’s electric vehicle scene. On the micromobility side, GURARIDE, a green e-mobility public bike-share (PBS) transport system company, is scaling up operations in Rwanda. GURARIDE combines smart bikes, electric scooters, and electric bike-sharing in a single app to enable users to choose their ride preference, and it wants to take over the first and last mile transport industries across Africa.
Energy IndustryCleanTechnica

Solar-Powered EV Charging For More Americans

This is something we used to write about a lot more, but with all the new electric vehicles on the market and the fast EV growth, we now tend to focus much more on the cars than how they’re powered. If you’ve got a house with a roof that is...
albuquerqueexpress.com

67-year-old woman from Gujarat's Vadodara earns PhD

Vadodara (Gujarat) [India], June 25 (ANI): In an astonishing display of determination, a woman from Gujarat's Vadodara has earned her PhD degree at the age of 67 years. Married at the age of 20, Usha Lodaya, said she was helped by her daughter-in-law in achieving this feat. "I was in...
CarsCleanTechnica

EV Charging Carbon Emissions Could Be Reduced By Up To 14%, Study Finds

Much of the reporting about electric vehicles focuses solely on the vehicles themselves, such as performance metrics: range, battery size, and acceleration. Other aspects are the frunk size, seating capacity, and cost. Naturally, an article about a particular EV would make such references. However, something is missing if we don’t...
AdvocacyGreenBiz

Inside Hewlett Foundation’s plan to electrify all road transportation by 2050

Foundations, celebrity philanthropists and tech giants alike have announced plans this year, with grand sums of money attached, to combat climate change. What caught my eye about the Hewlett Foundation’s recently announced zero-emissions strategy is the specific focus on road transportation decarbonization. The goal: eliminate the use of the combustion...
WorldCleanTechnica

Hyundai & Grab Want To Accelerate EV Adoption In Southeast Asia

Hyundai and Grab, which provides taxis and rental cars in markets in Southeast Asia, are in the mood to electrify. Down in Southeast Asia, the duo are partnering to offer more electric cars as rentals. But that’s not all! The two companies plan to also push battery-as-a-service and EV financing forward.
EconomyCleanTechnica

France At 18.8% Plugin EV Share in June, Tesla Model 3 Hits Record Volume

France saw plugin electric vehicle market share reach 18.8% in June 2021, more than double the 9.0% share of June 2020. Old-school (non-electric-assist) combustion powertrains hit their lowest point in the modern era, at under 60% share, from over 80% a year ago. The Tesla Model 3 broke its personal-best monthly volume in France with 5001 units sold in June.
Buying CarsInverse

The 5 EVs with the longest range

The current shortest-range Tesla is the 263-mile Model 3 Standard Range Plus, starting at around $40,000. That’s great, but there are plenty of other similar EVs that are worth a look. 258 miles — The only car on our list available in both EV and gasoline-powered variants. Most would be...
CarsPosted by
Benzinga

The Underdog in the EV Arms Race

It certainly feels like the auto industry’s future is going to be electric, as top car manufacturers focus on developing robust EV product lines, and new government incentives for EV owners roll out seemingly every week. As these vehicles become more popular, finding the best ways to capitalize on the growth of the industry could be a very profitable endeavor.
Carsnationalgeographic.com

Will charging electric cars ever be as fast as pumping gas?

Slow charging times are holding back potential EV customers, but emerging science says a fast-charging battery is possible. Electric vehicles are gaining popularity fast, but some prospective buyers remain hesitant. One big reason is that charging EVs is slow. While drivers today are accustomed to filling their gas tank in less than five minutes, EVs, depending on the size and specifications of the battery, typically take at least 30 minutes to get 80 percent charged at the fastest charging stations out there.
CarsIndustry Week

EV Dilemma Heating Up

How does scorching heat along the West Coast impact the growing trend towards vehicle electrification?. As a historic heatwave hits the West Coast, it is straining the electric grid. And, for proponents of electric vehicles, it’s creates a bit of a conundrum. How so? As the heatwave continues to build,...
Worldtripsavvy.com

Top 19 Things to Do in Ahmedabad, Gujarat

Located on the banks of the picturesque Sabarmati River in Gujarat, Ahmedabad is dotted with historical sites, stuffed with cacophonous markets, and famed throughout India for its delicious street food. In 2017, the walled city of Ahmedabad was declared India’s first UNESCO World Heritage City. If you’re interested in understanding the city’s roots and culture, check out our list of the top things to do in Ahmedabad.
CarsCleanTechnica

Car CO2 Emissions Fall Sharply in Response to EU Targets

Originally published on Transport & Environment. Official new data from the EU’s environmental watchdog (EEA) shows that the CO2 emissions of new cars decreased by 12% in 2020 to 107.8 grams of CO2 per km. Transport & Environment (T&E) said the sharp drop showed that ambitious EU car CO2 targets do spur carmakers to reduce their climate impact but that tighter standards will be needed from 2025 onwards so that all new cars sold from 2035 are zero-emissions.
AgricultureCleanTechnica

Sustainable Food Production for a Resilient Rosario — Prize for Cities 2020–2021

Originally published on WRI’s Resource Institute. WRI Ross Center for Sustainable Cities announced yesterday that the grand prize for the 2020–2021 Prize for Cities has been awarded to Sustainable Food Production for a Resilient Rosario, a project by the municipality of Rosario, Argentina. The project has evolved from a response to economic crisis into a cornerstone of climate adaptation and social inclusion. The innovative urban agriculture program has sparked a citywide movement to convert vacant land for sustainable and healthy food production, while increasing resilience to flooding and extreme heat events.
CarsQuad Cities Onlines

What is a Fuel Cell Electric Vehicle?

In terms of how they drive, fuel cell electric vehicles, sometimes abbreviated as FCEVs, work exactly like regular battery-powered electric vehicles (BEVs). Electric motors provide power to the wheels and there’s no internal combustion engine. But while BEVs are charged by external power stations, FCEVs bring their powerplant with them, a hydrogen fuel cell.
ScienceNature.com

Comprehensive analysis of bacteriocins in Streptococcus mutans

Streptococcus mutans produces bacteriocins that show antibacterial activity against several bacteria. However, comprehensive analysis of these bacteriocins has not been well done. In this study, we isolated 125 S. mutans strains from volunteers and determined their whole genome sequence. Based on the genome analysis, the distribution of each bacteriocin gene (mutacins I-IV, K8 and Smb) was investigated. We found 17, 5, and 2 strains showing 100% matches with mutacin I, mutacin II and mutacin III, respectively. Five mutacin III-positive strains had 2 mismatches compared to mature mutacin III. In 67 mutacin IV-positive strains, 38 strains showed 100% match with mutacin IV, while 29 strains showed some variations. In 23 mutacin K8- and 32 mutacin Smb-positive strains, all except one mutacin K8-positive strain showed 100% match with the mature peptides. Among 125 strains, 84 (65.1%), 26 (20.2%), and 5 (3.9%) strains were positive for one, two and three bacteriocin genes, respectively. Then, the antibacterial activity against oral streptococci and other oral bacterial species was investigated by using bacteriocin gene single-positive strains. Each bacteriocin gene-positive strain showed a different pattern of antibacterial activity. These results speculate that individual S. mutans strains may affect the bacterial composition of dental plaques.