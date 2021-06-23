Cancel
Politics

Ethiopia Vote Concludes Amid Fresh Violence in Tigray

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleADDIS ABABA, ETHIOPIA - Long before sunrise on June 21, 2021, Ethiopians in the capital queued to vote in the country's first election in six years. Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed said it would be the country's "first attempt at a free and fair election." "I came early to vote for...

Abiy Ahmed
Ethiopia
Politics
Africa
Africamynspr.org

Ethiopia Is Facing Humanitarian Crisis Amid A Ceasefire Declaration

Ethiopia's government declared a unilateral cease-fire this week after nearly eight months of fighting in the country's north. The opposing force in that civil war, the Tigray People's Liberation Front, or TPLF, has recaptured the regional capital at the center of the fighting. And the group has dismissed the government's cease-fire, claiming to have crushed government forces instead. Meanwhile, the humanitarian crisis in Ethiopia is worsening. The U.N. projects a third of a million people are facing famine. And a bridge that's critical to delivering food to the region has just been destroyed. Joining us to talk more about this is Samuel Getachew, a freelance journalist based in Ethiopia's capital. Welcome to ALL THINGS CONSIDERED.
Politicsinvesting.com

Ethiopia urges Tigray rebels to join ceasefire, hostilities persist

ADDIS ABABA (Reuters) - Ethiopia's government urged Tigrayan rebels to join a unilateral ceasefire in their conflict on Thursday as aid agencies struggled to reach hundreds of thousands of people facing famine. The Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF), the former rulers of Ethiopia's Tigray region, said on Monday it was...
PoliticsArkansas Online

Not backing off, Ethiopia says

NAIROBI, Kenya -- Ethiopia's government said Wednesday that its military could reenter the capital of the rebellious Tigray region within weeks, calling into question the unilateral cease-fire it declared in Tigray just days ago. Ethiopia also asserted that soldiers from neighboring Eritrea, who had been collaborating with Ethiopian forces, had...
PoliticsPosted by
AFP

US gives cautious welcome to Ethiopian govt ceasefire in Tigray

The United States on Tuesday gave a cautious welcome to the unilateral ceasefire announced by the Ethiopian government in the war-hit Tigray region, as rebel fighters seized more territory. "The Government of Ethiopia's announcement yesterday of a unilateral ceasefire in the Tigray region could be a positive step if it results in changes on the ground to end the conflict, stop the atrocities, and allow unhindered humanitarian assistance," US State Department spokesman Ned Price said in a statement.
WorldCNN

Ethiopia's government announce ceasefire as Tigrayan troops retake region's capital

(CNN) In a stunning about-turn in the devastating eight-month civil war in Ethiopia's northern Tigray region, the Ethiopian government declared an immediate and unilateral ceasefire after Tigrayan troops retook the regional capital Mekelle on Monday evening. Tigrayan forces on Tuesday had not accepted the truce. The Ethiopian military has been...
WorldDaily Gate City

Eritrean forces withdraw from Ethiopia's Tigray

Soldiers from Eritrea have withdrawn from three key towns in Ethiopia's Tigray region a day after Tigray fighters took control of the regional capital, Ethiopian forces retreated and Ethiopia's government declared an immediate, unilateral cease-fire. (June 29) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can...
PoliticsMetro International

Ethiopia PM says army quit Tigray as no longer ‘centre’ of conflict

ADDIS ABABA (Reuters) -Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed acknowledged government troops had left Tigray’s regional capital Mekelle after months of fighting, saying it was because the city was no longer the “centre of gravity for conflicts”. Another government figure said the troops could return in weeks if needed – the...
AfricaWNMT AM 650

Impact of ceasefire in Ethiopia’s Tigray ‘unclear’ – U.N.

UNITED NATIONS (Reuters) – The impact of a ceasefire in Ethiopia’s Tigray “remains unclear,” U.N. spokesman Stephane Dujarric said on Tuesday. “Our humanitarian colleagues tell us there has been a breakdown in telecommunications and internet services in Tigray as of today, so the impact of the current situation on the humanitarian operations remain unknown,” Dujarric added.
PoliticsTexarkana Gazette

Tigray fighters in Ethiopia reject cease-fire as 'sick joke'

NAIROBI, Kenya — The spokesman for the fighters retaking parts of Ethiopia's Tigray region says they will pursue soldiers from neighboring Eritrea back into their country and chase Ethiopian soldiers to Addis Ababa "if that's what it takes" to weaken their military powers. Getachew Reda in an interview with The...
PoliticsArkansas Online

Will take fight to Eritrea, Tigrayans say

NAIROBI, Kenya -- A day after retaking the capital of the northern Tigray region of Ethiopia, rebel forces have indicated they have little appetite for a truce -- threatening to drag out the eight-month-long civil war that has embroiled the Horn of Africa nation. A senior member with the regional...
WorldBoston Globe

Jubilant Tigray capital greets insurgents after Ethiopian retreat

MEKELLE, Ethiopia — A column of triumphant fighters paraded into the city just after dawn on Tuesday, led by a woman in camouflage who brandished a Kalashnikov and the flag of the Tigray region of northern Ethiopia, while people poured onto the streets to welcome them — cheering, weeping with relief, and chanting “Victory is ours!”
PoliticsPosted by
newschain

Ethiopia accepts call for immediate ceasefire in Tigray

Ethiopia’s government says it has “positively accepted” a call for an immediate, unilateral ceasefire in the Tigray region. The statement, carried by state media, came shortly after the Tigray interim administration – appointed by the federal government – fled the regional capital, Mekele, and called for a ceasefire on humanitarian grounds so that desperately needed aid can be delivered.
Politicsdallassun.com

Ethiopia Declares Immediate, Unilateral Cease-fire in Tigray

NAIROBI - Ethiopia's government on Monday declared an immediate, unilateral cease-fire in its Tigray region after nearly eight months of deadly conflict and as hundreds of thousands of people face the world's worst famine crisis in a decade. The cease-fire could calm a war that has destabilized Africa's second most...
Public SafetyVoice of America

3 Aid Workers Killed in Ethiopia’s Tigray

Doctors Without Borders (MSF) said Friday that three of its aid workers have been found dead near their vehicle in Ethiopia’s embattled Tigray region. “No words can truly convey all our sadness, shock and outrage against this horrific attack,” the medical charity said in a statement. “Nor can words soothe the loss and suffering of their families and loved ones, to whom we relay our deepest sympathy and condolences.” MSF said it lost contact with the staffers Thursday, and Friday morning their vehicle was found empty, and their bodies were found a few meters from it.
PoliticsBBC

Ethiopia's Tigray crisis: Heavy fighting reported

Heavy fighting has broken out in several areas in Ethiopia's northern region of Tigray between rebels and federal troops, reports say. The rebel Tigray Defence Force (TDF) said it had seized several towns, where witnesses have told the BBC they have seen its fighters patrolling. The federal Ethiopian army dismissed...