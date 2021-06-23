How to Enable Google Chrome Dark Mode on All Your Devices

If you have Google Cast-enabled devices on your WiFi network and you’re using the Google Chrome browser, then when you watch a video in Chrome’s video player, you’ll likely see a big Cast button in the top left corner. Using this button, you can smoothly transition playback from your phone or tablet to any cast-enabled device at home, such as the big screen in your living room. In case you don’t want to see the Cast button or are worried that you might accidentally start casting something that you would rather never left the screen of your phone, we have you covered. It’s possible to hide the Cast button from showing up in Google Chrome (and without doing the obvious solution of turning off WiFi), and in this short guide, we’ll show you how to do it in a few simple steps.