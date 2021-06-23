Cancel
How to Enable Google Chrome Dark Mode on All Your Devices

HowStuffWorks
HowStuffWorks
Chrome dark mode changes the look of your screen, saving your eyes from strain and extending the life of your battery a bit as well. Google. Dark mode is all the rage, and internet platforms from Pinterest to Reddit to Twitter are adopting it. The reasons people are swapping the usual white background for a black one are myriad, but dark mode is a bit easier on the eyes, it makes text easier to read, it saves battery life on some devices (ones with OLED screens), it delivers better sleep after that pre-bedtime screen time, plus it makes you feel more like you're in a spy movie.

HowStuffWorks

HowStuffWorks

HowStuffWorks explains thousands of topics, ranging from the flu to black holes to conspiracy theories, with video and illustrations so you can learn how everything works.

