Sunshine Skyway Bridge to be lit up for Pride Month

June 23, 2021 - After an initial denial earlier this month, the Sunshine Skyway Bridge will be lit up in rainbow colors over the next week in celebration of LGBTQ Pride Month. Pinellas, Hillsborough and Manatee counties all petitioned the Florida Department of Transportation to allow the lighting after the agency ordered Jacksonville’s Acosta Bridge to dim its rainbow hues and revert to standard blue lighting. DOT came under fire for that move and quickly reversed course. Sarasota’s Ringling Causeway will also be lit in rainbow colors.