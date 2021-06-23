Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New York City, NY

Pittsford couple celebrates 65th wedding anniversary

monroecopost.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLois Greene Stone, a syndicated writer and poet, had her bridal gown accessioned by the Strong Museum. The matching long lace gloves are in the Smithsonian’s Division of Costume, the honeymoon snapshot album is in the International Museum of Photography at the George Eastman House and wedding album/memorabilia are in several historical societies. The only photograph chosen by the Smithsonian to represent all teens from the 1940s and ‘50s is of her.

www.monroecopost.com
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
City
Town Of Pittsford, NY
State
New York State
New York City, NY
Society
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Long Island#Smithsonian#The Strong Museum#Division Of Costume
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Relationship Advice
News Break
Society
News Break
Relationships
Related
POTUSPosted by
CBS News

130 countries join U.S. push for global minimum tax on large corporations

President Joe Biden's corporate tax plan got a boost Thursday, as 130 countries and jurisdictions signed on to an agreement that would implement a global minimum tax for companies. The administration says the agreement, the first major overhaul of international taxation in a century, will level the playing field and help American business compete.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
CNN

'This is no gift': McCarthy faces GOP resistance to serving on January 6 panel

(CNN) — House Republicans don't want to touch the select committee on January 6 with a 10-foot pole. As Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy mulls whom to tap for a congressional investigation into the deadly US Capitol riot -- and whether to appoint people at all -- Republicans from across the conference are racing to show they have no interest in taking on a politically fraught assignment, particularly lawmakers in difficult reelection races.
CelebritiesPosted by
NBC News

Princes William and Harry unite to unveil Diana statue, but it's their relationship on display

LONDON — More than 20 years after the death of Diana, Princess of Wales, her two sons unveiled her statue Thursday on what would have been her 60th birthday. Yet, for many, catching a glimpse of the statue in the gardens of her former home in London's Kensington Palace, took second place to looking for clues about the state of the relationship between Princes William and Harry.