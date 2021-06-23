Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lifestyle

GrandView Aviation Releases Private Label "Altitude Rosé" From Boxwood Winery

By PR Newswire
Posted by 
TheStreet
TheStreet
 8 days ago

, June 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- GrandView Aviation, one of the nation's largest Phenom 300 charter operators, has moved beyond luxury air travel and into luxury wines. As of May 14, 2021, GrandView Aviation has released its own private-label wine, Altitude Rosé .

In 2021 GrandView Aviation has partnered with Boxwood Vineyards to produce a brand-new Rosé called "Altitude." This is the first time GrandView has partnered with the vineyard and the first wine produced by the private charter aviation company. The name is no coincidence, as it is named after their Altitude+ program, an exclusive program for their highest tier members to receive discounted private charter flights.

The wine is a dry Rosé blend of grapes grown and processed in the Bordeaux-style at John Kent Cooke's historic estate in the Middleburg, Virginia AVA. The sustainable vineyard consists of certified French clones exclusively. Grapes are hand harvested, hand sorted and fermented in stainless steel tanks.

Boxwood's Estate 2021 Rose' shows aromas of red bramble fruits, raspberry, strawberry. On the palate, there are hints of strawberry, black cherry, and soft tannins that help structure the wine and support a nice lingering finish. GrandView will be taking one of their Bell 407 Helicopters to Boxwood Vineyards to pick up the first case on Friday, May 14, 2021.

GrandView AviationGrandView Aviation operates a fleet of Phenom 300 private charter jets and helicopters giving access to departure points across the United States from the company's bases in Baltimore, Chicago, Atlanta, Austin, Phoenix, and Denver. GrandView Aviation is a FAA Part 135 certificated aircraft operator & carries the elite Wyvern Wingman safety rating. For more information about GrandView Aviation, please visit www.flygv.com.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/grandview-aviation-releases-private-label-altitude-rose-from-boxwood-winery-301318739.html

SOURCE GrandView Aviation

Community Policy
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
715
Followers
28K+
Post
121K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Private Label#Grandview#Altitude#Winery#French#Boxwood#Faa#Wyvern Wingman
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Economy
Related
EconomyPosted by
TheStreet

Kroger Collaborates With KNAPP To Modernize And Expand Great Lakes Distribution Center

DELAWARE, Ohio, July 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Kroger Co., (KR) - Get Report America's largest grocery retailer, and KNAPP, a global leader in intelligent automation and specialized software solutions, today announced their agreement to deploy, expand, and enhance the capabilities and capacity of the retailer's existing Great Lakes Distribution Center in Delaware, Ohio. The facility is currently being renovated to add modern state-of-the-art technology and is expected to be complete this summer.
EconomyHealthcareFinanceNews.com

Walmart, Novo Nordisk partnering on new private label insulin brand

Retail juggernaut Walmart is teaming up with Novo Nordisk to manufacture a new private label insulin analog, which will be sold in stores and is intended to lower the cost of medication for diabetes patients who often struggle to afford insulin. The analog will be offered in vials for $72.88...
Omaha, NEOmaha.com

Walmart launches lower-priced private-label insulin

Walmart announced it will begin selling its own private-label insulin to help diabetics who are struggling to pay for their medication. Walmart said the analog insulin “will revolutionize the access and affordability to diabetes care by offering customers a significant price savings without compromising quality.”. The ReliOn brand analog insulin...
Real EstatePosted by
TheStreet

BBX Capital Real Estate, A Subsidiary Of BBX Capital, Inc., Announces The Sale Of Altis Grand At The Preserve

BBX Capital Real Estate ("BBXRE"), a wholly-owned subsidiary of BBX Capital, Inc. (OTCQX: BBXIA) (PINK: BBXIB), today announced that its Altis Grand at The Preserve joint venture, which was sponsored by The Altman Companies, had completed the sale of Altis Grand at The Preserve, its 350-unit multifamily apartment community located in Odessa, Florida. As a result of the transaction, BBXRE received a cash distribution of approximately $5.8 million from the joint venture and expects to recognize equity earnings from its investment in the venture of approximately $4.9 million during the quarter ended September 30, 2021.
New York City, NYPosted by
TheStreet

Green Stream Holdings, Inc., Announces Joint Venture With Premiere Empire Energy To Install Electronic Charging Stations

New York, New York, July 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Green Stream Holdings Inc. (OTC PINK: GSFI) ("the Company") ( http://www.GreenRainSolar.com ), an emerging leader in the solar utility and finance space, today announced that it has entered into a joint venture with Premiere Empire Energy, LLC, ("Premiere") to provide electric charging stations to both company's clients.
Pet Servicespetproductnews.com

Chewy Introduces Private Label Fresh Pet Food Brand

Chewy is entering the fresh and prepared pet food space with its premium proprietary brand, Tylee’s, company officials reported in a letter to shareholders. Chewy will also offer Freshpet products. Chewy developed a patented sustainable packaging that allows the company to preserve product quality through the delivery process, officials wrote.
Lifestylemilestomemories.com

Virgin Atlantic & Other Partners No Longer Showing Delta Awards to Europe

Virgin Atlantic No Longer Showing Delta Awards to Europe. One of the best options to use Virgin Atlantic points is to book Delta flights to Europe. You often get much better value than using Delta SkyMiles. You can book a one-way Delta flight to Europe in economy for 30,000 Virgin Atlantic points, and 50,000 points for business class.
Drinkswinemag.com

Private Property 2020 Rosé (Santa Lucia Highlands)

A lovely shade of light pink, this bottling begins with aromatic waves of white and pink flowers, as well as daffodil, plus poached strawberry and melon. Ripe flavors of peach and strawberry show on the sip, which is pleasantly soft in texture. Matt Kettmann. rating. 92. Price. Variety. Rosé. Winery.
TravelTODAY.com

From the beach to the winery, the best summer getaway spots close to home

Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY. Around the country people...
ConstructionPosted by
Axios

America’s trillion-dollar concrete bill is coming due

Concrete construction no longer lasts thousands of years, like the Pantheon in Rome. Instead, its lifespan is roughly 50-100 years, thanks to the way in which modern concrete is reinforced. Why it matters: That means a multi-trillion-dollar bill is coming due right around now, in the form of concrete construction...