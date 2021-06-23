Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Relationship Advice

If Your Partner’s Romantic Past Bothers You, Here’s How To Get Over It

Elite Daily
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNo matter how strong a bond you share with your partner, it’s not always fun to think about their romantic life before they met you. But the truth is, everyone has a past — whether they’ve never dated anyone seriously or have had multiple long-term relationships. If you’re struggling with how to accept the past of your partner, thinking through the reasons you’re feeling insecure can help.

www.elitedaily.com
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Friendship#Stereotype#Anxiety#Openness#Elite Daily
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Relationship Advice
News Break
Society
News Break
Relationships
Related
Relationship AdviceElite Daily

How To Deal With Wanting To Be Single When You're In A Relationship

Maybe you and your partner have been together for a while now. Perhaps you've passed that initial exciting spark phase and that first "I love you." But even while you may still totally love your boo, it’s possible you find yourself thinking, “I want to be single.” Plenty of people want to be single when they’re in a relationship, and it’s not necessarily because they’re unhappy. Instead, you may just have an inexplicable longing for your single life routine, and luckily, there are ways to deal with wanting to be single that don’t involve breaking up with your SO.
Relationship AdviceElite Daily

Here's What It Means If Your Partner Takes Hours To Text You Back

In the age of instant everything, waiting for a response from someone you're dating can feel like it takes ages. It's natural to wonder what it means when your partner takes hours to text back. You might even wonder, “If if he takes hours to text back, should I do the same?” Knowing how to navigate this issue depends on how long you two have been together and how much it bothers you to be left on read, but if you feel like your girlfriend or boyfriend takes hours to text back every time, then it might be worth having a conversation about your texting styles.
Relationship AdviceElite Daily

6 Ways To Tell If You're Only In Love With The Idea Of A Person

Before I met my current boyfriend, I thought I was in love multiple times. Looking back on those relationships and comparing them to the way I feel about my boyfriend now, I've come to the conclusion that I didn't love them. Instead, I think I only loved them in theory, so if you ever find yourself wondering, “Do I love him or the idea of him?” then you’re definitely not alone. It’s not always easy to tell the difference between the two, but chances are you won’t ever feel totally satisfied only loving someone in concept.
Relationship AdviceElite Daily

If You Love Someone More Than They Love You, Here's What To Do

I think we can all agree that unrequited love is one of the worst feelings imaginable. The pain of becoming attached to someone in a way that isn't mutual can be so unbelievably traumatizing. The thought of saying “I love you” and hearing crickets in response is crushing. But even if it isn’t that obvious of a rejection, any instance of loving someone who doesn’t love you back can be painful.
Relationship AdviceElite Daily

Here Are 5 Signs Your Crush Is Flaky And Will Probs Never Commit

Few things are more annoying than when someone flakes out on plans. And if you’re crushing on someone who’s flaky (meaning they habitually blow you off, disappear, and keep you waiting), then you probably know all too well how annoying a flaky guy and girl can be. Sadly, I can’t say whether or not an unreliable person will ever change their behavior, but I do know there are signs your crush is flaky, and if you catch them before you catch feelings, then you can save yourself a whole lot of frustration.
Relationship Advicepowerofpositivity.com

10 Behaviors That Reveal a Lack of Respect From Your Partner

Do you feel respected by your spouse or partner, or is the lack of respect taking a toll on your relationship? The need to be admired by your partner is universal and transcends gender. When you’re disrespected, it often leaves you wondering what you did wrong and how to fix the situation.
Relationship AdviceElite Daily

Here Are 6 Signs You've Met The Right Person At The Wrong Time

Timing really is everything, right? I've certainly ruined a good joke by blowing the timing of the punchline, definitely missed a handful of flights by miscalculating my schedule, and I probably missed bumping into my soulmate because I was running late. As in life and comedy, timing is essential in dating, too. Finding a compatible match is key, but what happens if it’s the right person, wrong time? Meeting the right person at the wrong time does happen, and if you’re not sure whether this is the case for you and your boo, then experts say there are signs that can help you figure it out.
Relationship AdvicePosted by
Racine County Eye

Here’s How To Move On From Unrequited Love

One of my all-time favorite movies is The Holiday. The film begins with an epic monologue by one of the main characters, Iris, about love—not head-over-heels or soulmate love, but the love that Iris calls “the cruelest kind. The one that almost kills its victims.” Unrequited love. You may have...
Relationship AdviceElite Daily

Here Are The 4 Times It's Actually Not Weird To Text Your Ex

Some of life's most perplexing questions — like, "Why is the sky blue?" "Is there a god?" and "Should I text my ex?" — only hit us when we're completely alone. Picture this. You've just finished watching New Girl on Netflix for the 12th time, and you realize that you have a lot of time to yourself now. Like, a lot of time. Now, there’s nothing wrong with more time to yourself, but it does have the habit of putting most of us in a reflective mood. And that kind of reflection can, on occasion, lead to a rom-com style daydream of you and your ex.
Behind Viral VideosThe Tab

Here’s how to make a sigil, the newest manifestation method all over your TikTok

If, like the rest of the world, you’re deep on manifestation TikTok, you will have started to see people using sigils all over your FYP. At first glance they might look like slightly confusing symbols, but they’re surprisingly easy to make and people say they’ve used sigils to manifest more money, clear skin and even passing exams. But what is a sigil, how can I make one and how do I know how to use it?
Relationship Advicebrides.com

Here’s How You Can Afford the Minimony and Wedding of Your Dreams

With the minimony craze many couples are considering whether they should plan a second larger wedding when the world reopens. Since many of these minimonies cost a good amount—and are just as Instagrammable as the full-blown shindig—he thought hosting two weddings might seem financially impossible... And, it’s completely understandable. We are still in a pandemic, after all. However, Certified Financial Planner and COVID bride Lauren Anastasio of personal finance company, SoFi, shared with Brides that folks should get out of that mindset. Using some tricks of the trade, she was able to plan two weddings that stayed within a tighter budget.
RelationshipsThought Catalog

The Biggest Disservice You Can Do To Yourself Is Settling Out Of The Fear Of Being Alone

The biggest disservice you can do for yourself is settling just out of fear of being alone. The mounting pressures of finding “the one” and entering a relationship can be greatly influenced not only by the people around us but by social media as well. As we get older, we see friends falling in love and starting families, and it might push some of us to seek a relationship solely driven by fear of loneliness. Societal pressures can make it seem as if being alone is scary, painful, and lonely, but it is easier to be in a position where you can make a choice to bring joy into your future. Time is precious and valuable, and it is our ally. The longer we take to work on ourselves, prioritize what we want in a relationship, and focus on seeking the right person that fits in our lives, the happier we will be in the long run. So, while others run to find their fairy tale ending, be wise and wait. Patience and time are on your side in the pursuit of happiness.
Relationship Advicepowerofpositivity.com

16 Signs It’s Time to Let Go of a Toxic Partner

It’s a basic human need to have a romantic relationship. Nonetheless, the person you consider your soulmate jeopardizes your well-being. So how do you know when it’s time to break away from a toxic partner?. You must guard your heart if you see these red flags. Sixteen Warning Signs of...
Robert Mckeesixtyandme.com

Telling Your Life Story Is Not Difficult… Here’s How to Get Started

Each of us has a powerful life story! Writing that story down helps you identify the core values and beliefs that have been foundational to your success. It gives it a voice. It creates connections. It inspires. As Robert McKee says, “Storytelling is the most powerful way to put ideas into the world today.”
Relationship AdviceElite Daily

If You're Scared Of Commitment, Then Here's How To Get Over The Fear

There’s no denying it: love can be terrifying, and if you’ve ever wondered, “Is it normal to be scared when falling in love?,” then you’re def not alone. Falling for someone forces you to be vulnerable in so many different ways, and for some people, the scariest part is the commitment. For anyone who’s ever thought, “I like him but I’m scared of a relationship,” or, “My feelings for him scare me,” here’s how to get over that fear and welcome the possibility of falling.
PetsElite Daily

4 Things To Consider Before You Start Calling Your Partner Babe

Pet names aren’t for everyone. Some people find them patronizing. Others find them straight-up creepy. Whenever a partner uses a term of endearment with me for the first time, I always feel all warm and fuzzy inside, but I know that’s not the case for everyone. There’s no right answer for when to start calling someone babe, sweetie, hun, cutie, or any other romantic nickname, and it’s possible you and your SO decide not to do pet names at all. But if you are tempted to start calling someone babe, then there are a few questions you should ask yourself first.
Relationship Advicepsychologytoday.com

How Feeling Powerless Can Chip Away at Romantic Relationships

For married couples, power struggles (or the lack thereof) can result in getting a divorce or living together happily. Power characteristics within a romantic relationship are often differentiated by researchers as "personal power" or "positional power." Happier couples feel equal amounts of personal power within the relationship, even if one...
Mental HealthThought Catalog

Here’s How To Change Your Own Consciousness

Consciousness creates physical and experiential manifestation, and consciousness, and therefore physical manifestation, can be changed. There is nothing more fundamental in my belief system. There is nothing that summarizes the purpose of my work better than that. Consciousness creates through:. Thoughts. Here I’m referring to the moment-to-moment thinking that goes...