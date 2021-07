We have already officially entered the summer months, the time of beaches and beach bars, although this year it will be time to be prudent again due to the coronavirus. The COVID-19 crisis, however, is not present in the fictional universe of Fortnite, which promises to offer a summer full of rewards and thematic news related to this season of the year. The Cosmic Summer will be available from now on until next July 6 at 05:59 (CEST).