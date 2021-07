Zach LaVine always talks about playing in a meaningful game. He'll get the chance in the 2021 Olympics in Tokyo next month. USA Basketball Monday announced that LaVine officially was selected for one of the coveted 12 spots on the U.S. Olympic men's basketball team. Training camp for the team in the delayed Olympic Games will begin in Las Vegas July 6 with five exhibition games starting July 10. The U.S. team will play its first game in Japan July 25 against France. The medal games are scheduled for August 7.