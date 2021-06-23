NFL could sell stakes in its media properties to strategic partners

The Kansas City Chiefs hire Lara Krug as executive VP and CMO, a newly created position. Krug comes to the Chiefs from Stella Artois, where she was VP of US marketing. She has also served as global director, experiential marketing for Anheuser-Busch and associate VP of global digital marketing for L’Oréal. In her new post, Krug will oversee all club marketing functions, including brand marketing, community outreach, digital, social and website operations, event entertainment and content production. "Her track record of success in brand marketing across multiple industries gives us confidence that her voice and expertise will be extremely beneficial for our organization,” said Chief president Mark Donovan. “Lara is going to help us continue to build the Chiefs brand locally, regionally, nationally and internationally."