Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

NFL could sell stakes in its media properties to strategic partners

By Charean Williams
NBC Sports
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe NFL is seeking to expand the reach of its television networks and digital services, it said in a letter to team owners Wednesday. Joe Flint of the Wall Street Journal reports the league is exploring options for its media properties, which could include selling stakes to strategic partners. The...

profootballtalk.nbcsports.com
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Robert Kraft
Person
Roger Goodell
Person
Jerry Jones
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nfl Redzone#Nfl Network#Strategic Partners#American Football#The Wall Street Journal#Nfl Network#Nfl Com#Patriots#Cowboys
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
New England Patriots
News Break
NFL
News Break
Goldman Sachs
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
NFLxflnewshub.com

RedBird Wants to Unload its Stake in NFL and MLB Properties

RedBird Capital is 1/3 of the ownership group of the XFL, and many consider them the bank that Dany and Dwayne are using to find the restart – after a proposed merger or partnership with the CFL. RedBird, while this process is going on, is looking to open up some...
NFLalbuquerqueexpress.com

NFL, flexing its muscles, seeks partners to enlarge media businesses

The National Football League has announced that it is seeking to broaden its own television network and digital products by seeking alliance with other companies. The NFL will seek to expand the league's TV networks and digital offerings through additional media alliances. In March, the league signed long-term media agreements...
NFLthestreamable.com

NFL Considering Possible Partner For NFL Network, NFL RedZone, Digital Properties

The NFL says it is examining options regarding its media properties, according to the Wall Street Journal — this may include the possibility of selling stakes in those properties to strategic partners. According to the league, it is looking seriously at partnerships for the properties — which include its pay...
NFLPosted by
Sportico

NFL Hires Goldman Sachs to Explore Minority Sale of Media Properties

The NFL is considering selling off part of its media business, a group that includes NFL Network, RedZone and NFL.com. The league has retained Goldman Sachs to explore various options, including the sale of one (or more) minority stakes in the business, according to someone familiar with the plans, who was granted anonymity because the details aren’t public. The news was first reported by The Wall Street Journal.
NFLPosted by
Reuters

NFL exploring options for media properites, including stake sale - WSJ

June 23 (Reuters) - The National Football League (NFL) is exploring options for its media properties including selling stakes to strategic partners, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday, citing a letter from the league to team owners. The move aims to expand the reach of the NFL's television networks...
NBAlakers365.com

Report: Lakers Minority Owner Selling Stake in Team

Philip Anschutz, the billionaire founder of sports and entertainment company AEG, is reportedly selling his 27% ownership stake in the Lakers, according to Scott Soshnick and Eben Novy-Williams of Sportico. Anschutz owns the second-largest stake of the team, with the Buss family owning 66%. The buyer in the deal is not yet known, and the deal is still pending approval by the NBA's Board of Governors.
NFLmediapost.com

Discovery Inc. Starts Discovery Sports -- Does It Signal More To Come?

The proposed Warner Bros. Discovery company may be mulling an expansion of one area of TV programming: sports. This comes as Discovery Inc recently created a Discovery Sports unit-- which encompasses all its sports assets, mostly based in Europe: Eurosport, Global Cycling Network (GCN), Global Mountain Bike Network (GMBN), Golf Digest and GolfTV (PGA Tour), as well as sports on discovery+ and Discovery’s free-to-air networks.
NFLchatsports.com

Notes: NFL cancels 2021 supplemental draft

For the second year in a row, the NFL has elected not to hold the supplemental draft, per NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero. According to the collective bargaining agreement (CBA), the league holds all the rights to the event and can hold or cancel at its discretion. Last year’s event was not held due to concerns surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic, but Pelissero did not elaborate as to the cause of the cancelation of this year's event.
NFLodwyerpr.com

On the Move: KC Chiefs Hire Krug of Stella Artois

The Kansas City Chiefs hire Lara Krug as executive VP and CMO, a newly created position. Krug comes to the Chiefs from Stella Artois, where she was VP of US marketing. She has also served as global director, experiential marketing for Anheuser-Busch and associate VP of global digital marketing for L’Oréal. In her new post, Krug will oversee all club marketing functions, including brand marketing, community outreach, digital, social and website operations, event entertainment and content production. "Her track record of success in brand marketing across multiple industries gives us confidence that her voice and expertise will be extremely beneficial for our organization,” said Chief president Mark Donovan. “Lara is going to help us continue to build the Chiefs brand locally, regionally, nationally and internationally."
NBAbloomberglaw.com

A-Rod and Partners Cleared to Purchase Stake in NBA Timberwolves

A minority owner of the Minnesota Timberwolves and the Minnesota Lynx basketball teams failed to block majority owner Glen Taylor from selling his interest in the teams to a group led by former New York Yankee Alex Rodriguez. Orbit Sports LLC didn’t show that Taylor’s proposed transaction with Purple Buyer...
NBAlakers365.com

AEG Founder Philip Anschutz Selling Stake in Lakers

Billionaire Philip Anschutz, founder of sports and entertainment giant AEG, has reached an agreement to sell his stake in the Los Angeles Lakers, according to multiple people familiar with the deal. The identity of the buyer couldn't be ascertained. The people were granted anonymity because the proposed sale hasn't been approved by the NBA Board of Governors. The […]
NFLPopculture

Aaron Rodgers Reportedly Makes Decision on Opting out of 2021 Season

Aaron Rodgers could opt-out of the 2021 season with zero obligations to the Green Bay Packers for not playing. However, it looks like Rodgers is going to play the wait-and-see game before making any big decisions. According to Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk, Rodgers isn't likely to opt-out before the Friday, July 2 deadline. Florio said Rodgers "won’t be ready to give up on playing this year" by the end of this week.
NFLcrossroadstoday.com

NFL fines Washington $10M after misconduct investigation

The NFL has fined the Washington Football Team $10 million and owner Dan Snyder is stepping away from day-to-day operations after an independent investigation into the organization’s workplace misconduct. The team was not stripped of any draft picks as part of the league’s discipline that was announced Thursday stemming from...
MLBPosted by
Sportico

Sporticast: Sixers CEO Departs, Jerry Jones Sells, Ares Management Buys

On the latest Sporticast episode, hosts Scott Soshnick and Eben Novy-Williams discuss some of the biggest sports business stories of the week, including Scott O’Neil’s decision to step down as CEO of the Philadelphia 76ers and New Jersey Devils. A recent guest on the podcast, O’Neil spent eight years with Harris Blitzer Sports & Entertainment (the teams’ parent company), helping build a family of assets that now includes sports team, venues, real estate, esports, an incubator and venture fund.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

NFL Rookie Wide Receiver Reportedly Indicted For Murder

There was some confusion earlier week as to why the Seattle Seahawks released rookie wide receiver Tamorrion Terry. Well, the NFL world just found out why the front office quietly cut him. According to Adam Beasley of the Miami Herald, a grand jury in Georgia indicted Terry and 10 others...
NFLPosted by
Reuters

NFL explores strategic partnership for media assets

June 23 (Reuters) - The National Football League (NFL) said on Wednesday it was exploring strategic options for its media assets including partnerships with "interested parties", months after signing long-term deals with larger media and tech firms. The assets under discussion include TV channels NFL Network and NFL RedZone, and...
NFLStreetInsider.com

NFL explores strategic partnership for media assets

FILE PHOTO: Feb 7, 2020; Tampa, FL, USA; General view of the NFL Shield logo on the field before Super Bowl LV between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Kansas City Chiefs at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports/File Phot. News and research before you hear about...