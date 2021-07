COVID-19 is the super virus world health officials warned us would someday come. Just over a year later, it was everywhere, including Idaho. During the pandemic, over 192,000 Idahoans tested positive for COVID-19, another 2,097 have lost their lives. There is not a single person that COVID-19 did not impact. We’ve learned our best hope in this fight is to follow the science. With the proven results of the vaccines, we have a means to end this pandemic.