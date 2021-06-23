Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Food & Drinks

Taco Bell is Testing a Vegan Chicken Chalupa Shell: Here’s Where to Get It

By Maxwell Rabb
Posted by 
92.9 NIN
92.9 NIN
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Taco Bell just revealed its most recent plant-based experiment with its new chalupa shell made from vegan chicken. With several plant-based protein alternatives on the horizon, Taco Bell’s Test Kitchen has spent several months developing the vegan chicken shell made from a pea-protein blend. The fast-food giant plans to test the limited-time Naked Chalupa with a Cripsy Plant-Based Shell at a select location in Irvine, California.

929nin.com
Community Policy
92.9 NIN

92.9 NIN

Wichita Falls, TX
2K+
Followers
4K+
Post
486K+
Views
ABOUT

92.9 KNIN plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Wichita Falls, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vegan Food#Vegan Cheese#Del Taco#Food Drink#Taco Bell#Chalupa#Qdoba#Irvine#Beyond Meat
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Vegetarian
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
Food & DrinksPosted by
EatThis

The #1 Worst Item at Taco Bell, According to a Nutritionist

Taco Bell might satisfy those late-night cravings for something meaty, crispy, and greasy, and it's okay to indulge on occasion, but you don't want to make ordering from the chain a regular habit. Unfortunately, almost all of Taco Bell's menu items are less than ideal for you health-wise as they're super high in calories, refined carbs, saturated fat, and sodium, so you'll likely feel bloated and hungry shortly after eating. While the chain offers two power bowls (or salads) to choose from, the whole menu itself lacks nutritional value.
RestaurantsPosted by
LivingCheap

Get two free tacos at Taco Bell

It’s not often you can get a gift card bonus at fast-food restaurants, so that’s what makes this offer from Taco Bell even hotter. , get two FREE crunchy tacos* with the purchase of a $20 gift card. The offer is only available online. There is a limit of 12,000 bonus offers available, so it’s best to take advantage of the offer early.
Food & DrinksPosted by
EatThis

This Popular Chicken Wing Chain Just Launched a New Brand

Delivery services have become an integral part of the food landscape during the pandemic, and their popularity shows no signs of slowing down. In fact, that's what beloved fast-food chain Wingstop is counting on, now that the fast-food eatery is launching a new delivery-only brand. Wingstop, which currently operates over...
RestaurantsNorwalk Hour

Taco Bell is Giving Out Free Food to Vaccinated Customers

Taco Bell fans have a reason to celebrate again after the beloved Quesalupa was removed from menus again after a brief revival. The cause for excitement this time around? Free food, of course. The chain announced that California residents who are vaccinated against Covid-19 are eligible to receive a free...
RestaurantsElite Daily

Popeyes Is Giving Away Free Chicken Sandwich Meals Every Friday This Summer

Get ready to spice up your summer with so much fried chicken. Popeyes is partnering with Grubhub to launch a super tasty promotion called Free Chicken Sandwich Fridays that lasts through July. Popeyes’ free Chicken Sandwich Fridays for summer 2021 will have you starting off your weekends with your favorite bite delivered straight to your doorstep.
RestaurantsThrillist

A Classic Fast-Food Restaurant Was Just Saved From Extinction

It has been a difficult year for many businesses, whether they're small local eateries or major chains. Fuddruckers was among the big names in danger of becoming defunct, despite demand for its iconic burgers from longtime fans. But after months of liquidation hearings, the company, whose tagline is "world's greatest hamburgers," has been saved and will live to serve more customers.
Food & DrinksPosted by
92.9 NIN

Over 3,000 Hospitals and Schools Will Serve Morningstar Vegan Burgers

Thanks to MorningStar Farms, over 3,000 hospitals and schools across the US will be adding Incogmeato's vegan burgers to their menus, offering a plant-based option for students, patients, staff, and visitors. The subsidiary brand of The Kellog Company plans to bring the vegan burgers through its “Incogmeato” plant-based line. The move stems from Kellog’s recent partnership with foodservice company Sodexo to improve plant-based availability nationwide.
RestaurantsTODAY.com

Taco Bell is shelling out free tacos to vaccinated people today — but only in this state

Vaccinated Californians can score a free taco at Taco Bell locations across the state on Tuesday. The Southern California-based fast-food chain announced that California residents who shows their COVID-19 vaccine card at participating locations can receive a free seasoned beef Nacho Cheese Doritos Locos Taco. Customers need to have only received one dose of the coronavirus vaccines to be eligible for the freebie.
Las Vegas, NVPosted by
Mashed

This Viral TikTok Shows What Getting Married At Taco Bell Is Really Like

Most people choose between a church, the beach, or a scenic field for their wedding venue. But did you know you could also add Taco Bell to your list of nuptial location options? Lots of future spouses are apparently doing just that, thanks to a viral TikTok video that shows how to throw a Taco Bell wedding in Las Vegas. The package includes tacos, t-shirts, and a sauce-packet bouquet — and it can cost you $1,500 or less.
RestaurantsPosted by
Daily Mail

How you can get $6.50 Big Mac burgers for just 50 CENTS this week - as McDonald's celebrates 50 years of operation with nostalgic retro photos of its first restaurants

McDonald's is set to sell Big Mac burgers for as little as 50 cents to celebrate its 50-year anniversary. The fast food restaurant chain will launch a new range of never-before-seen promotions, menu items and unique collaborations from June 18 until the end of August. To kick off the celebrations,...
Food & DrinksPosted by
EatThis

This Near-Extinct Burger Chain Has Just Been Saved

Several months into its liquidation proceedings, the parent company of Luby's Cafeteria and Fuddruckers chains has managed to sell off its iconic better burger brand to an affiliate of its largest franchisee. Thanks to the buyout, the survival of the Fuddruckers brand has become more certain, as the chain will now operate under new ownership.
RestaurantsPosted by
PennLive.com

Wendy’s will give away free food this summer. Here’s how to get burgers, fries and Frostys

Wendy’s restaurants this summer will give customers plenty of opportunities to snag free food including burgers, fries and beverages. From July 5 to July 31, customers can get a free small Frosty-ccino or coffee with a purchase via an offer in the Wendy’s app. Customers must apply the mobile offer to the mobile order in the restaurant or drive-thru. Now through early August, Wendy’s has a two for $4 breakfast deal that includes the Honey Butter Chicken Biscuit; Bacon, Egg and Swiss Croissant and the Sausage, Egg and Swiss Croissant.
San Francisco, CAthebeet.com

Oatly’s Vegan Soft Serve Heads West: Here’s Where to Find It

Oatly’s oat milk soft serve is making its debut at the San Francisco location of Gott’s Roadside restaurant. Located inside of the historic Ferry Building, Gott’s menu will now include Oatly’s rare soft serve in three flavors: Vanilla, chocolate, and a chocolate-vanilla swirl. The restaurant launch follows Oatly’s recent partnership with Northeast-based frozen yogurt chain 16 Handles, which marked the first time the soft serve became openly available.