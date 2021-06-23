Tower Of Terror Movie Release Date, Cast, And Plot - What We Know So Far

It’s amazing what can be done for just about any movie when a big star attaches their name to it. As of now any and all plot details are being kept under wraps when it comes to Tower of Terror, but it feels as though it might not be the same as people might remember the 1997 TV version with Steve Guttenberg and Kirsten Dunst. As of now, it appears to be moving forward in a big way since Scarlett Johansson will be producing and starring in the movie. Details are pretty slim right now but the fact remains that Johansson’s career is still on the rise since throughout the years she’s been seeing her reputation build as she’s been propelled from one big movie to another. It’s fair to say that she’s had her clunkers here and there but the successes she’s seen have far outweighed the failures and this is proof since simply placing her name on this movie has been enough to get it going. It’s possible that another actor might have been able to do the same, but unless they were on the same level that Scarlett currently is it’s not that likely.