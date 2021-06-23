For King & Country to perform at Wild Adventures

Wild Adventures Theme Park in Valdosta welcomes for KING & COUNTRY to the All-Star Amphitheater on Saturday. Special Photo

VALDOSTA – Wild Adventures Theme Park here welcomes for KING & COUNTRY to the All-Star Amphitheater on Saturday.

“for KING & COUNTRY have inspired millions with uplifting and beautifully crafted music, especially during the last year when the song ‘God Only Knows’ became a beacon of hope during difficult times,” Adam Floyd, Wild Adventures’ marketing communications manager, said in a news release. “We are very excited to share that message of hope and an unforgettable performance with our guests when the band takes the stage this Saturday.”

Comprising brothers Joel and Luke Smallbone, for KING & COUNTRY have won four Grammy Awards, seven GMA Dove Awards and a Billboard Music Award. All of their albums have appeared in the Top 5 on the Billboard Album Chart, including their latest, “Burn the Ships,” which debuted at the top. They have celebrated seven No. 1 hits, including “God Only Knows,” which spent 11 weeks at the top and features Dolly Parton.

for KING & COUNTRY will take the stage at 8 p.m. as part of the Valdosta Toyota All-Star Summer Concert and Special Event Series. The series continues throughout the summer with performances by Train, Bill Engvall, ZZ Top and Skillet.

General admission to the concert and every event in the 2021 All-Star Concert and Special Events lineup is included with park admission or season pass. Guests are encouraged to come early to enjoy Wild Adventures and Splash Island Waterpark before the show.

For more information, including park operating days and hours, visit WildAdventures.com.