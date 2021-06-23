Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Valdosta, GA

For King & Country to perform at Wild Adventures

By From staff reports
Posted by 
The Albany Herald
The Albany Herald
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hFNAQ_0adJqPJm00
Wild Adventures Theme Park in Valdosta welcomes for KING & COUNTRY to the All-Star Amphitheater on Saturday. Special Photo

VALDOSTA – Wild Adventures Theme Park here welcomes for KING & COUNTRY to the All-Star Amphitheater on Saturday.

“for KING & COUNTRY have inspired millions with uplifting and beautifully crafted music, especially during the last year when the song ‘God Only Knows’ became a beacon of hope during difficult times,” Adam Floyd, Wild Adventures’ marketing communications manager, said in a news release. “We are very excited to share that message of hope and an unforgettable performance with our guests when the band takes the stage this Saturday.”

Comprising brothers Joel and Luke Smallbone, for KING & COUNTRY have won four Grammy Awards, seven GMA Dove Awards and a Billboard Music Award. All of their albums have appeared in the Top 5 on the Billboard Album Chart, including their latest, “Burn the Ships,” which debuted at the top. They have celebrated seven No. 1 hits, including “God Only Knows,” which spent 11 weeks at the top and features Dolly Parton.

for KING & COUNTRY will take the stage at 8 p.m. as part of the Valdosta Toyota All-Star Summer Concert and Special Event Series. The series continues throughout the summer with performances by Train, Bill Engvall, ZZ Top and Skillet.

General admission to the concert and every event in the 2021 All-Star Concert and Special Events lineup is included with park admission or season pass. Guests are encouraged to come early to enjoy Wild Adventures and Splash Island Waterpark before the show.

For more information, including park operating days and hours, visit WildAdventures.com.

Community Policy
The Albany Herald

The Albany Herald

Albany, GA
2K+
Followers
257
Post
528K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Albany Herald

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Georgia Entertainment
City
Valdosta, GA
Valdosta, GA
Entertainment
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dolly Parton
Person
Bill Engvall
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Grammy Awards#Marketing Communications#Gma Dove Awards#Billboard Music Award#King Country#King Country#Wild Adventures#Toyota
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Music
News Break
Grammy
Related
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Analysis: Serious tax charges test loyalty of longtime Trump ally

July 1 (Reuters) - The sweeping tax-fraud indictment unsealed on Thursday against Donald Trump's longtime accountant Allen Weisselberg threatens the 73-year-old executive with years in prison and puts heavy pressure on him to implicate the former U.S. president. Prosecutors allege that Weisselberg, the Trump Organization's chief financial officer, evaded more...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Reuters

U.S. attorney general imposes moratorium on federal executions

WASHINGTON, July 1 (Reuters) - U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland on Thursday imposed a moratorium on federal executions while the Justice Department continues its review of the death penalty, the department said in a statement. "The Department of Justice must ensure that everyone in the federal criminal justice system is...
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
Reuters

Branson aims to make space trip on July 11, ahead of Bezos

SEATTLE, July 1 (Reuters) - Billionaire entrepreneur Richard Branson will travel to the edge of space on Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc's (SPCE.N) test flight on July 11, Branson's space tourism firm said on Thursday, beating out fellow aspiring billionaire astronaut Jeff Bezos. A successful flight by Branson aboard Virgin's VSS...