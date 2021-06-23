Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Safety

Ransomware monkey business

By <p></p>
Houghton Lake Resorter
 8 days ago

The past four-plus years have been weird in many ways. The recent ex-occupant of the White House sided with Russia over our own intelligence services. How Orwellian. Our diplomats in Havana and other ...

www.houghtonlakeresorter.com
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ransomware#Russia#Havana#Monkey Business#The White House
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
White House
Related
Cell PhonesDark Reading

Are Ransomware Attacks the New Pandemic?

Ransomware attacks are the new pandemic, threatening the US economy, commerce, and the flow of goods to market. First, there was the Colonial Pipeline shutdown, then JBS USA. However, those were not even close to being the first; ransomware attacks have been around for decades. Some of the earliest attacks...
TechnologyBeta News

Tracing the ransomware family tree

Ransomware is behind many of the latest cyber attacks and it can be hard for defenders to track the ever-growing number of variants and the botnets behind them. Threat intelligence company DomainTools has been taking a look at the booming underground economy surrounding ransomware with a focus on the most prolific ransomware families.
California Statecapitolhilltimes.com

California Businesses Are Under Attack by Ransomware Hackers

Many California businesses are being targeted by ransomware attacks, and if you don’t want your business to be counted among the casualties, there are a number of different steps that you can take to minimize that chance. This includes the following:. Empower your team. The first thing you need to...
Public SafetyCSO

Ransomware: Exploring the Hidden Costs

The true cost of ransomware extends beyond the ransomware payment. Case and point: In early 2021, CNA Financial Corp., one of the largest insurance companies in the U.S., paid a $40 million ransom to hackers after an attack left their data compromised and the company locked out of their network. The ransom – a staggering number compared to the average ransom payment of $220,298 – was paid after two weeks of negotiations between the hackers and company leaders.
Arlington, TXuta.edu

Business professors study ideal responses to ransomware attacks

A pair of College of Business professors and their doctoral student at The University of Texas at Arlington are exploring how ransomware attacks sometimes pit organizations against the law enforcement agencies trying to protect them. Kay-Yut Chen, Jingguo Wang and Yan Lang are authors of a new study in the...
Public Safetycnybj.com

VIEWPOINT: Ransomware Dissected

Organizations all over the world are becoming increasingly susceptible to ransomware, a constantly evolving cyber threat. With recent attacks on the Colonial Pipeline and JBS SA, it’s clear that ransomware not only impacts the organization that has fallen victim but can also have major implications for society as a whole. Dan Kalil,...
Public Safetypaloaltonetworks.com

Conti Ransomware Gang: An Overview

This post is also available in: 日本語 (Japanese) Conti ransomware stands out as one of the most ruthless of the dozens of ransomware gangs that we follow. The group has spent more than a year attacking organizations where IT outages can have life-threatening consequences: hospitals, 911 dispatch carriers, emergency medical services and law enforcement agencies. Ireland has yet to recover from an attack in mid-May that prompted the shutdown of the entire information technology network of the nation's healthcare system – prompting cancellation of appointments, the shutdown of X-ray systems and delays in COVID testing.
Public Safetyphysicianspractice.com

Cybersecurity and ransomware: Tips, tactics, and updates

Recent attacks encouraged new guidelines from the National Institute for Standards and Technology (NIST). In its May 12th Executive Order, the White House stated, “The United States faces persistent and increasingly sophisticated malicious cyber campaigns that threaten the public sector, the private sector, and ultimately the American people’s security and privacy.” This Executive Order followed the May 7th Colonial Pipeline ransomware attack, which underscored the vulnerabilities of the government and energy industry participants.
Technologyhelpnetsecurity.com

Navigating the complexity of ransomware negotiations

Most ransomware attacks are opportunistic, and at the end of the day, cybercriminals do not discriminate. Nobody plans to fall victim, but the fact is any company with an internet presence, regardless of size, is at risk. These incidents cause significant disruptions to companies’ ongoing operations, which can be greatly...
Small BusinessInc.com

6 Things Every Small Business Needs to Know About Ransomware Attacks

It's tempting to think the average cyber extortionist has bigger fish to fry than your small business. Last month alone, hackers targeted the largest petroleum pipeline in the United States, Ireland's national health service, the city of Gary, Indiana, and numerous other big targets. But while they may receive less...
TechnologyInformationWeek

Ransomware Prevention Guidebook: How to Use MITRE Framework to Stop Ransomware

Phishing attempts have become highly personalized spearphishing campaigns. Automated attacks are now human-operated attacks. Ransomware is now beating the tools we've come to rely on. But not all is lost. Neutralizing the attack before it reaches the domain controller is possible. Get the Guidebook to Learn:. • How ransomware is...
Technologypaloaltonetworks.com

Ransomware Prevention / Detection / Response Resources

Ransomware Prevention / Detection / Response Resources. There are many articles, guides, and resources available across various Palo Alto Networks properties to guide users on how to best protect their organizations from ransomware. After spending some time to find many of them, I thought I would share with everyone. High...
Surfside, FLPosted by
TheDailyBeast

More Bodies Were Found in Miami Beach Rubble Overnight, Israeli Commander Says

Rescue teams have located more people who were killed in the collapse of Champlain Towers South in Surfside, Florida, an Israeli commander told CNN. Col. Golan Vach, commander of the Israeli National Rescue Unit, said the bodies were discovered in the last 12 hours, after rescuers found tunnels in the midst of the destruction. “These tunnels that we found right now were almost the first to be big enough to enable people to stay between them. Most of the collapse is very, very tight. The collapse was major,” Vach said, adding that he has only a “very minor” hope that any more survivors of the collapse will be found. The death toll currently stands at 12, with 149 people still missing.
Worldbuffalonynews.net

US, Britain Warn of Russian Brute Force Cyber Campaign

WASHINGTON - The United States and Britain are sounding another alarm about Russian activity in cyberspace, accusing the Kremlin of repeatedly trying to smash its way into the critical systems of government agencies, defense contractors, universities, and even political parties. A joint advisory Thursday from the U.S. National Security Agency...
Texas StatePosted by
Q92

Sugar Daddy Scams Are on the Rise in Texas

When we talk about scams we usually hear about the IRS and Social Security scams and most recently, the Stimulus check scams. What could be next? How about the Sugar Daddy Scam! Yes, you heard me right, this is a thing. WHAT IS THE SUGAR DADDY SCAM?. According to the...
POTUSUS News and World Report

White House Has No Comment on Trump Organization, CFO Indictments

ABOARD AIR FORCE ONE (Reuters) - The White House on Thursday said it had no comment on the New York district attorney's indictments of former U.S. President Donald Trump's company and its longtime chief financial officer Allen Weisselberg. White House spokeswoman Karine Jean-Pierre, speaking to reporters aboard Air Force One...