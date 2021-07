During the COVID-19 pandemic, the New Parent Support Program was forced to suspend several activities, which made it difficult to help new parents connect with each other. “Our program pretty much came to a screeching halt. With COVID-19, nobody was leaving the home. We weren’t doing anything, and we had a mom that said, ‘I need to meet other mom friends,’” said Kara Tobin, NPSP home visitor and registered nurse. “We said, ‘You know, it’s cool out and the post is beautiful. Let’s go for a walk.’”